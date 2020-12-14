When a protester stood in front of Kansas City police headquarters and threatened to reveal where officers live, the intent seemed to be something other than reforming law enforcement.

If you want to ban choke holds, then hold up signs that say to ban choke holds. Why do you seek to release personal information on officers in a charged political environment? Why do some protesters stoop even lower and threaten to reveal where police send their children to school?

This release of personal information, known as doxxing when it’s used in the context of social media, reveals certain elements of the police reform movement as mean-spirited and vindictive. It’s not an isolated problem. In June, the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning about rioters gaining access to the personal information of police officers and following them back home.

Chicago police have warned officers and their families about personal information that was posted online. In Portland, Oregon, police were authorized to cover their names with tape after Homeland Security reported that 38 law enforcement officers were doxxed amid ongoing protests. Police in Buffalo, New York, are no longer required to show names on uniforms, because their names and Social Security numbers were circulating on social media.

In Missouri, state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has filed legislation that would make it a felony to disclose a police officer’s personal information, such as home address or phone number, if the intent to harass, intimidate or threaten. “It’s no secret right now law enforcement officers feel like they’re under attack,” Luetkemeyer, who represents Platte and Buchanan counties, told our reporter.

This bill deserves passage in next year’s regular legislation session, although a look at recent history shows that even good ideas, like prescription drug monitoring in past years and anti-doxxing in 2021, can die on the vine easily in Jefferson City.

It doesn’t take a conspiracy theorist to see how Luetkemeyer’s bill could expand like one of those Chia Pets after you pour water on it. Next thing you know, instead of a limited measure addressing a specific problem like doxxing, lawmakers are contemplating a wish list of proposals that seek to shield police from releasing all kinds of public information.

The result is one of two bad outcomes: a bill that limits public access to legitimate police records or no anti-doxxing legislation at all.

Police have a lot to deal with, but concern about the safety of their families shouldn’t be among that. The time to ban doxxing of police has arrived, but we also hope that Missouri lawmakers are able to keep this worthwhile measure limited to its intended purpose.