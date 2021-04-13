Missouri motorists, long accustomed to potholes and white-knuckle drives, can take solace in one thing.

We’re possibly better off than Puerto Rico, Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware, Hawaii and Louisiana. They received a grade of D or D minus in a White House report on the infrastructure status of individual parts of the country. Missouri came in with a C minus in what was a fairly boilerplate analysis of infrastructure needs of individual states, from roads and bridges to broadband, child care and what the report called “good-paying union clean energy jobs.”

In fact, this report could be classified as a political document more than true analysis. The highest grade was a C plus and the lowest was a D minus, a level of mediocrity that reflects how the Biden administration didn’t want to score too high (otherwise why pay $2.3 trillion for infrastructure?) and didn’t want to fail states whose lawmakers will determine the fate of Biden’s ambitious plans.

For what it’s worth, Sen. Joe Manchin’s West Virginia got a D.

But it’s fair to assume that some kind of infrastructure bill is coming, though it’s debatable how far it will stray from roads and bridges. Missouri would be better off looking into the mirror rather than a report card when it comes to its own infrastructure.

That’s because the state does a woeful job of taking care of road and bridge needs and can’t expect the federal government to cover the entire cost of long-deferred maintenance and upgrades.

The federal government traditionally covers 80% of the cost of eligible transportation projects, with state or local entities kicking in the rest. Assuming a similar formula is used on Biden’s infrastructure plan, Missouri runs the risk of failing to come up with a local match for some bigger projects at a time when Washington is readying a fire hose of money.

This is nothing new. For years, something needed to be done about this state’s funding deficiencies for transportation.

The latest proposal in Jefferson City involves an incremental, 12.5-cent increase in the state gas tax, with Missourians able to claim a rebate at the end of the year. This model, tried in South Carolina, makes the gas tax more like a hotel-motel tax that’s paid by out-of-towners. It was floated with the goal of making it more politically amenable to a Legislature and electorate that complains about road conditions but is reluctant to raise taxes.

Missouri lawmakers should give this latest proposal serious consideration. Highway funding at the state level becomes even more critical if Missouri hopes to capitalize on anticipated federal spending on infrastructure.