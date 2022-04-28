Drivers this week will notice shiny blue pinwheels at the intersection of the Belt Highway and Frederick Boulevard. It’s pleasing to see these pinwheels, 520 in all, catching the sun as they spin in the spring breeze.
But this image of shimmering beauty provides contrast to a somber backstory, much like the red poppies that became a symbol of young lives cut short in the trenches of World War I.
Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center conducted 520 abuse investigations last year. These spinning wheels represent child victims of physical or sexual abuse in our area.
During Child Abuse Awareness Month, this display at a prominent intersection forces us to confront a troubling reality that many would wish to ignore, not because it’s unimportant but because it’s so tragic and difficult to comprehend.
Too many children lose their childhood, their innocence and in some cases their lives to appalling acts of abuse, often at the hands of adults they know and trust. It would be naïve to think that the actual number is only 520 given how home-schooling and pandemic disruptions made it harder to spot and report the signs of abuse.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Kids Count Data Center showed 75 cases of substantiated abuse in 2019 in Buchanan County, down from 209 a decade ago. (Voices of Courage serves a multi-county area). Each one of these cases can be seen as a human tragedy with long-term consequences.
In our hyper-partisan time when we can’t even agree on which light bulbs to buy, let us try to find common ground that no matter what the number, one victim of abuse is one too many.
As we drive past this poignant display, let’s reflect on how to protect the children in our lives and watch for signs of abuse, trauma and, more broadly, the unique challenges of our times.
We live in a society of modern conveniences and technical wonders. For those of us of a certain generation, it’s easy to talk about how hard we had it and how spoiled and fortunate young people are.
But being a kid today is hard. Beneath the veneer of devices that entertain and distract is a more brutal reality of children and adolescents who suffer abuse or who struggle with other demons like depression and hopelessness. In its Adolescent Behaviors and Experiences Survey, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found a rise, since the pandemic, of children and adolescents who reported persistent feelings of hopelessness or thoughts of suicide.
As adults, let’s do a little less lecturing about “back in the day” and a little more listening to and keeping an eye out for young people.
