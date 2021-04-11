Amid much noise on last week’s bond issue, it was possible to overlook the importance of learning that occurs long before a student walks through the doors of a high school.

Educators point to research that shows a strong correlation between early childhood education and a student’s future academic and social development. This marks a change from past generations when a child’s first day of formal schooling was often the first day of kindergarten.

Now, the St. Joseph School District seeks to breathe new life into the former Lake Contrary Elementary School, which has been closed since 2018. The district will develop the building into a centralized site for early learning, with an increase of 140 seats for preschool students.

This investment merits broad support from a community that seems, at times, to be divided on matters of educational funding, policy and direction. Through programs like United Way’s Success by Six, St. Joseph already has demonstrated a strong commitment to early childhood education and the benefits that it can derive in the long run.

It’s been a familiar message in recent years, so much so that it might seem as if a good preschool teacher is all that stands in the way of your child and a lifetime of failure. That might be pouring it on a bit thick, but early childhood education is important. It isn’t, however, the only thing.

Late last month, the district outlined plans for a new math curriculum that emphasizes practical, real-world concepts as much as memorization of rules and procedures. We’ll be the first to admit that newspaper journalists are the last people in the world that should be giving math advice, but this, too, seems like an initiative worth the time and effort.

That’s because math scores often seem to slip as students advance into middle school. In 2019, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education reported that the state’s national assessments showed Missouri students at 80% above basic in fourth-grade math, with that score slipping to 70% in the eighth grade. Nationally, the trend wasn’t any better, going from 80% to 68%. This points to a problem that isn’t limited to St. Joseph or Missouri.

Maybe there isn’t a direct link between math curriculum and preschool, but it always seems odd to witness such an intense focus on getting children ready for kindergarten, only to take the foot off the gas in later years, when some of these students start to fall behind or lose a strong focus on education.

We say keep the pedal to the metal, in preschool, middle school and beyond. Hopefully, these programs are a part of that.