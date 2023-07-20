After all these years, it might be possible to take Chiefs training camp for granted.
The team has packed up its gear and headed to Missouri Western State University for 12 of the previous 13 seasons. The arrival of the players signifies that the long, hot summer will soon come to an end. The days will get cooler, the kids will return to school and footballs will be flying at Arrowhead Stadium.
But not before three weeks of workouts at Missouri Western. This year’s Chiefs training camp, with public practices beginning Sunday, promises to bring a new level of excitement to St. Joseph. It also may serve as a harbinger of bigger things to come.
The added excitement comes with St. Joseph welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions, something that was not possible the last time Andy Reid and company hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. In 2020, following the Chiefs’ victory in Super Bowl LIV, the pandemic kept every team at home for training camp.
This also represents the first of two option years that brings the team to Missouri Western through 2024. Work begins behind the scenes on a new contract to lock in camp for 2025 and beyond.
The outcome is important because camp matters, and not just for reasons of prestige.
The benefit of an NFL training camp proves difficult to signify with a number, but clearly, there is an economic impact. A Kansas City TV station recently reported on things to do in St. Joseph. When else are people in Kansas City going to contemplate St. Joseph’s museums, restaurants or urban bike trails?
There’s also a possibility of St. Joseph using its success in hosting Chiefs camp to become a practice site for the World Cup soccer tournament, which comes to Arrowhead Stadium in 2026. It’s only the biggest sporting event in the world, so it would seem to be something worth pursuing.
For St. Joseph, the biggest long-term threat to Chiefs camp probably comes from the Kansas City Royals. That sounds odd because the Royals aren’t a threat to anyone right now, but if the team did build a downtown stadium, it would open up space that the Chiefs could use for more enhanced training facilities at the Truman Sports Complex.
But that’s a long way off. For now, St. Joseph residents need to keep doing what they’re doing. Support the camp through enthusiasm at the public level and investment in facilities at Missouri Western and amenities throughout St. Joseph.
St. Joseph shouldn’t take camp for granted. We should act like it’s third and five. That means it’s not desperation time, but it’s important to make smart choices because the outcome really does matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.