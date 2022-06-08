With recent gun-related tragedies in places like Buffalo, Uvalde and Philadelphia, Congress is once again attempting bipartisan consensus on gun legislation.
The debates also include the need to address mental health issues, the need for greater school security and the necessity of AR-15 style rifles.
Members of Congress are just as divided on the specific issues related to gun laws as the general public. Some want to emphasize one aspect — mental health, for instance — without addressing the other issues. Others want to seek a comprehensive approach to both gun laws and provisions that address the ongoing mental health crisis in America.
Some state directly that guns are the issue: There are too many guns and the access to them is too easy for too many people. Those who disagree with this statement will counter with the importance of the Second Amendment to the Constitution and the idea that the vast majority of gun owners in the U.S. do not commit heinous crimes and are law-abiding citizens.
Regardless of which aspect of the mass shooting crisis in America one tends to emphasize, the overarching reality is this: We cannot allow the can to be kicked further down the road. Nearly 10 years ago, when 28 people were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, these same debates and discussions filled the headlines. While a little progress was made, nothing definitive resulted from the deaths of children and teachers at Sandy Hook.
Now, with nearly 250 mass shootings that already have occurred since the beginning of 2022, the news cycle is again filled with gun-related discussions and debates.
This means there is another opportunity for both Congress and everyday citizens to act. Some would say it’s not an opportunity, it’s an obligation.
Perhaps a hybrid approach is in order. Maybe concessions are made on all sides, as members of both parties are currently discussing. Either way, to waste another opportunity to shore up loose laws regarding guns, mental health and school security, among other key issues, would be to waste the lives lost in these tragedies.
It may be that no one law or solution will completely eradicate gun violence in America. It also may be that it will take a series of laws and renewed commitments from those entrusted with the protection of citizens to make a difference in the long run.
Either way, the time is now to do something — to make a start in the direction that balances both liberty and safety. An 11-year-old survivor of the Uvalde massacre told a congressional panel Wednesday that she hopes something like this never happens again.
That hope should turn into action.
