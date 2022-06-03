In light of yet another tragic shooting in the U.S., politicians are once again discussing two key themes: gun control and mental health. While there is always a danger of either of these issues becoming partisan talking points that go away until the next tragedy, we should not neglect the ongoing conversations about mental health in general.
And while mental health is part of the debate over gun violence, it’s important that it’s not seen as exclusive to it.
Statistics now say about 1 in 5 Americans suffer from some kind of mental health issue, ranging from mild depression to severe psychotic issues like schizophrenia. A vast majority of these people never commit crimes. Likewise, a vast majority suffer in silence and without much support.
Two U.S. senators, Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., are working together on bipartisan legislation to close the gap between physical and behavioral health care. This means that funding and care for mental health would be treated in a similar fashion to physical issues, with better access for all.
This is key to our future health as a nation, both as a means of preventing crimes committed by those affected with severe mental illness and increasing the overall health of all who struggle at any level with mental-health issues.
Sens. Blunt and Stabenow are on opposite sides of the political aisle. Both have expressed differences in beliefs on several issues, including gun-control legislation. Yet both have shown willingness to engage in dialogue regarding the issue of mental health access, and this is a positive step for our nation.
Working together on access to provide better care demonstrates that mental health does not have to be a partisan issue. We can hope that coming to an agreement on a key issue like mental health can open the doors for long-term discussion on other issues, including the safety of adults and children in our country in light of the history of gun violence.
However, working together on mental health — an important issue that affects nearly every American either directly or indirectly — is to be commended and is a good start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.