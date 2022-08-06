Missouri’s new law regarding homelessness couldn’t be more draconian if its Republican authors were trying to fill jails with nonviolent offenders, hinder cities’ ability to provide services and deliberately torment some of society’s most vulnerable people. But don’t take our word for it. Gov. Mike Parson’s own top mental health official laid out to him all the reasons this law is counterproductive.
But Parson signed it anyway. Ignoring the experts in service to do the bidding of know-nothing ideologues is no way to run a government.
House Bill 1606 reads like it was written with hard-right bumper stickers in mind, while thumbing a nose at the latest expertise regarding the best ways to address homelessness. A key challenge is (obviously) stable and consistent housing for people with economic and/or mental health issues. Even with financial assistance, getting an apartment is difficult when people lack references or solid credit. The only thing worse is a criminal record. Yet this law will incarcerate people for sleeping on state-owned land such as under highway bridges.
That’s not to say the state doesn’t have a legitimate interest in prohibiting impromptu camps under bridges. But what purpose is served by fining them $750, jailing them for 15 days (for an intrinsically non-violent offense) and giving them a criminal record that will make housing that much harder to find?
The law also requires that cities use their homeless funding on temporary housing rather than seeking permanency — exactly the opposite of what experts throughout the field say is the most constructive approach.
It’s not like Parson didn’t know any of this when he signed the measure in June. As the Post-Dispatch‘s Kurt Erickson reports, Parson’s own cabinet-level mental health director, Valerie Huhn, told the administration in May that the law would exacerbate, not alleviate, the homeless crisis in places like St. Louis.
Some of Huhn’s advice is beyond obvious. “When people experiencing homelessness have criminal justice histories,” she wrote, “it is difficult to find housing.” Yet this law makes criminals out of the homeless, for no infraction but their homelessness.
Parson might be forgiven for not understanding the more nuanced issues, like the fact that working toward permanent housing is considered preferable to temporary arrangements. But he only had to listen to his own expert to learn it.
