This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder - state capitol

The Missouri Capitol building is seen in Jefferson City in this undated photo.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri’s new law regarding homelessness couldn’t be more draconian if its Republican authors were trying to fill jails with nonviolent offenders, hinder cities’ ability to provide services and deliberately torment some of society’s most vulnerable people. But don’t take our word for it. Gov. Mike Parson’s own top mental health official laid out to him all the reasons this law is counterproductive.

But Parson signed it anyway. Ignoring the experts in service to do the bidding of know-nothing ideologues is no way to run a government.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.