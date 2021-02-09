Sometimes, the autofill feature on your computer provides some insight into what others are thinking.

Type in “does the vaccine ...” and Google finishes with “... work on new COVID variants?” It’s a question that’s especially important as Missouri ramps up vaccine distribution at the same time the state reports its first case of the COVID-19 variant, B.1.1.7, in an adult patient near Hannibal.

This new variant, first detected in the United Kingdom last September, is more infectious than the original strain, which would mean more cases even if it doesn’t cause more severe illnesses. It also raises concerns about the effectiveness of vaccines, an issue that’s currently under review. One study, though limited, showed minimal protection from the AstraZeneca vaccine against a South Africa variant.

The World Health Organization cautions that all viruses mutate and this one is no different. The battle against COVID-19 might be similar to what happens with the flu, with constant vaccine adjustments in order to keep up with new strains.

The new strains are concerning, but not unprecedented, and they shouldn’t dampen the urgency in getting people vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said increased vaccinations may actually tamp down the threat of new variants.

“If you stop their replication by vaccinating widely ... not only are you going to protect individuals from getting disease, but you are going to prevent the emergence of variants,” he said.

The good news is that, after a rocky start, the drive to vaccinate is gaining speed. More than 4 million doses were administered nationwide over the weekend, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In Buchanan County, 6.7% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 shot, either the Pfizer or Moderna version. The statewide rate is 8.7%.

Mosaic Life Care and the city of St. Joseph made a significant improvement when they launched a phone line for those who lack access to a computer for vaccination signups. Census data shows that 16% of Buchanan County households have no computer and 11% have no internet connection.

So far, much of the frustration regarding vaccinations involved the experience with scheduling rather than the process of administering the doses. Those who participated in a recent mass vaccination clinic in Savannah and the community vaccination clinic at East Hills Shopping Center have noted that both events were well-organized and proceeded smoothly, despite the logistical challenge posed by heavy demand.

Do you want to eventually shed the mask? The work of getting vaccinations administered gets us closer to that day.