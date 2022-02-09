For John Josendale and Gary Wilkinson, the biggest obstacle to becoming mayor isn’t the other candidate.
It’s voter apathy.
Only 18% of voters participated in Tuesday’s municipal primary, which saw Josendale and Wilkinson advance as the top two vote-getters in the mayoral race. Josendale had 2,998 votes to 1,706 for Wilkinson.
Turnout was typically light for a mayoral primary, despite good weather for the first half of February. Turnout didn’t crack 15% in the previous four municipal primaries, including 2014 when only 7% of voters went to the polls.
This year, the ultimate winner on April 5 should be the candidate who puts forth a better plan to address the issues that St. Joseph residents care about, things like crime, infrastructure and community appearance. But in the end, the winner will be the person able to galvanize an electorate that likes to grumble but doesn’t always show up at the polls.
Out of 41,972 registered voters, only 7,863 went to the polls Tuesday or voted absentee. That’s better than usual but it still means more than 34,000 votes are on the table.
History reveals a modest boost in April elections, with 25% to 32% turnout recorded in the previous four cycles. Those extra votes can make a difference. In 2018, Bill McMurray won the primary handily with 3,014 votes but needed an additional 2,100 votes to win a two-way general election that tightened considerably.
In addition, the way candidates finish in the primary isn’t always how things turn out in April. Dick Sipe finished first in a four-way mayoral primary in 2010, but Bill Falkner eventually prevailed in the two-way race.
In 2018, Brenda Blessing ended up fifth in a crowded at-large council primary but leap-frogged two other candidates to win a seat in the April election. She also finished in fifth place on Tuesday. The goal isn’t always to win but to live to fight another day.
Voters will be the king-makers, but only if they allow that to happen. Often, there is a shaming factor associated with low turnout. Non-voters are told they forfeit the right to complain if they don’t make their voices heard.
Complain all you want, but the bigger issue is that poor turnout breeds a sense of inertia. People often say that St. Joseph needs change, but that talk is only believable if it comes from the bottom up. By not showing up, 34,000 registered voters send a not-so-subtle message that more of the same is just fine with them.
St. Joseph is blessed with some strong candidates, but they will be less effective without a strong mandate. Unless voters get engaged, an election only brings new actors putting on the same tired show.
