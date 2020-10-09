President Donald Trump says to “not let COVID dominate your life.”

It was a curious statement for someone who was just released from the hospital after testing positive and experiencing symptoms. It didn’t sit too well with families of Americans who have lost their lives because of the coronavirus.

With three and a half weeks to go before the general election, maybe a more astute statement would be that COVID shouldn’t be allowed to completely dominate the election cycle. Yes, the virus and the response are a critical part of the election campaign today and a major test for whoever sits in the Oval Office. It’s a health crisis that’s unparalleled in modern times, but it’s one that shouldn’t be allowed to crowd out other important issues.

In January, a Gallup poll listed health care, terrorism and gun policy as the top three issues in the 2020 campaign. Education and the economy rounded out the top 5.

Those issues remain just as critical today. But as much as the coronavirus sucks the air out of the campaign, it’s only the third most important issue to voters, according to a Gallup poll conducted as recently as last month. The economy is number one and terrorism/national security, an issue that seems to get scant attention these days, is second.

The coronavirus is third, with health care and education slipping a notch. Race relations, which like the coronavirus was not on the radar in January’s Gallup polling, emerged as a top 10 issue.

As campaigning hits the home stretch, state and national candidates should continue talking about masks, vaccines and what else needs to be done to contain and ultimately overcome the virus.

At the same time, it would be refreshing to see candidates spending more time discussing health care, crime, what to do about China’s assertiveness, trade and immigration, the influence of big tech companies, the federal budget deficit and a range of other issues that beset the nation.

Of course, jobs and the economy remain a perennial issue. Bill Clinton defeated an incumbent back in 1992 because he recognized that.

These issues do have a tendency to blur. The economy is a voter priority that’s tied closely to the coronavirus. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned darkly that the economy risks an even worse downturn from a second wave of the coronavirus if Congress and the White House are unable to agree on a second major stimulus package.

Stimulus should be a priority, not just of campaigning but of governing. But multitasking, and dealing with these other key issues, should become more of a standard because a second crisis is unlikely to wait for a first one to run its course.