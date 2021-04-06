Calling the double-decker bridge an interstate might be like calling a rundown apartment complex something like Meadow View Estates.

It’s a good name, there’s maybe even some prestige attached, but it doesn’t automatically erase the crumbling concrete, exposed rebar or other less-than-reassuring sights.

The Interstate 229 bridge will not win any beauty contests. It does serve a function, however, in routing 17,000 vehicles a day. That sounds like a lot, so much so that commenters on Facebook assumed it was a typo when the News-Press published an update on the future of I-229 that runs through Downtown St. Joseph.

It’s not. Andy Clements, the city’s director of public works and transportation, said traffic studies do indeed show a daily count of 17,000. That makes it the third-busiest section of roadway in St. Joseph, after the Belt Highway and Interstate 29 on the city’s east side.

A high proportion of vehicles on I-229, about 13,000 every day, carry St. Joseph-area residents. That means this bridge serves an important purpose in routing traffic north and south of Downtown.

The biggest criteria in determining the roadway’s future shouldn’t be its appearance, although a view of the river would be preferable to a wall of concrete. It doesn’t even have interstate status, which is good to have and does include a bigger federal match. But that additional match might be outweighed by the $50 million cost of refurbishing the existing bridge, an investment that gives an extra 20 or 30 years to the structure. It’s like how a car begins to depreciate the moment you drive it off the lot.

St. Joseph is looking for a roadway that effectively moves a large amount of freight and local traffic, allows the city to capitalize on its river view and doesn’t become a maintenance albatross. Will we be able to have it all?

The debate over I-229 in St. Joseph seems reminiscent of the battle over San Francisco’s Embarcadero Freeway, an elevated double-decker highway built to connect the Bay Bridge and the Golden Gate Bridge. It was never completed and drew heavy criticism for cutting the city off from its waterfront and running long ramps into neighborhoods.

After the 1989 earthquake, reconstruction was estimated to cost $69 million. The freeway was finally retired for a multi-lane boulevard, a move that led to housing and commercial development, including a public plaza and waterfront promenade on land once dominated by an elevated freeway.

Such a scenario would be welcomed in St. Joseph if planners could come up with an alternative that doesn’t create traffic chaos. It takes vision, not necessarily a nostalgic attachment to a double-decker bridge.