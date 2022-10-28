You have to admire the chutzpah of Missouri’s titans of medical marijuana.
After voters approved medical cannabis in 2018, the licensing process generated quite a bit of outrage, more than a few lawsuits and a legislative hearing or two. You would think the response to this messy rollout would be to try to do better, perhaps with less opaque grading criteria during the inevitable expansion into recreational marijuana.
Think again.
No, those businesses that were fortunate enough to win medical marijuana licenses instead doubled down on trying to use the Missouri Constitution to cement their monopoly over what could become a $900 million industry. Those “vote yes” signs on Amendment 3 are green for a reason.
The time for moralizing about marijuana has long passed. At least 19 states allow marijuana for recreational use, and a total of 37 allow cannabis for medical reasons. Missourians showed their leanings with 65% approval of medicinal marijuana in 2018.
Supporters of widespread legalization can claim that prohibition shifts police resources from more serious crimes. Opponents can point to the experience in places like Colorado, where legalization brought an increase in marijuana-related traffic crashes and increased use among youth as young as 12.
Maybe these two versions of reality cancel each other out. The issue then becomes not whether legalization is advisable but whether Amendment 3, the industry-supported constitutional amendment to allow recreational use, is good public policy.
It is not. Missouri voters are being played for suckers and should reject it. Amendment 3 gives existing medical marijuana businesses the exclusive right to convert their licenses to recreational use without having to go through a rigorous application process. What’s more, the state is prohibited from issuing new licenses for nearly a year and a half, thereby affirming a lucrative hold on this industry. The amendment allows for greater consolidation with a provision allowing an entity to own 10% of state dispensaries.
Amendment 3 throws a bone to underserved communities with “microbusiness licensing,” but the concept is highly flawed because awards are based on a lottery system — not a review of whether applicants have adequate capital or expertise. By establishing watered-down marijuana businesses in poorer neighborhoods without providing adequate funding for business planning and loans, they are set up to fail.
Whether that’s the goal of the insider monopoly or an unintended consequence is irrelevant. Amendment 3 gives many Missourians what they want — legalization and expungement of past records — but with a sweetheart deal that’s too hard to swallow.
We don’t blame Big Marijuana for asking for the moon. We would blame voters for not seeing through it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.