If you are in high school or possibly in college, you do not remember a time when the United States was not at war in Afghanistan.
That’s hard to fathom. It’s also hard to comprehend that after two decades, $2 trillion in expenditures and the deaths of more than 2,448 members of the U.S. armed forces and another 3,846 U.S. contractors, it all ends like this. Footage of Chinook helicopters taking off from the embassy roof brings back painful images of the fall of Saigon in 1975.
Images of President Biden at Camp David, looking alone and powerless, brought back reminders of a famous photo of President Lyndon Johnson at the height of the Vietnam quagmire.
The shocking ending of America’s forever war will lead to plenty of finger-pointing at home, with some spinning a narrative that former President Donald Trump set the stage for this inglorious ending.
It is true that the dealmaker got played when the Taliban entered into negotiations while also laying the groundwork for what happened last weekend.
But if you are the president, and a foreign policy disaster happens on your watch, then you own it. Biden will be forever haunted by a statement made this summer at a press briefing: “There’s going to be no circumstances where you’re going to see people being lifted off the roof of a U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan.”
He said it, so Twitter can’t ban it.
The cost of this war, and the chaotic and humiliating ending, will reverberate for years. The U.S. and Europe will be less safe from future terrorist attacks. Allies will see the United States as a less credible partner. Because the war was financed with deficit spending, the estimated interest on this $2 trillion war will cost taxpayers $6.5 trillion by 2050.
There will be plenty of debate in the coming days, weeks and months about whether this was all worth it or if Biden could have better managed the last chapter. One thing that shouldn’t be debated is the fact that so many members of the U.S. armed forces did their jobs in this faraway land.
It was a distant war, in a place sometimes called the “graveyard of empires,” but its impact was felt in very human ways close to home.
For 20 years, our friends, neighbors, co-workers and loved ones did what they were asked to do, both full-time military and members of the Guard and reserves. They paid with their lives, their limbs, time away from family and with wounds that remain invisible to the outside world.
They still deserve our thanks and appreciation, even if it ends with disturbing images from Kabul and it sparks a discussion of how much policing America needs to do in this dangerous world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.