Everyone always says they want to bring jobs to St. Joseph. If you’re running for office, it’s wise to jump on the we-need-to-attract-good-jobs bandwagon.
But there’s a certain passivity to this demand for good-paying jobs, a sort of what-have-you-done-for-me-lately mentality.
It might be time to flip the equation to what can I do to make someone want to hire me? Or, if you wish to view it from the macro level, what can we do to make businesses want to expand in St. Joseph?
Think of the adolescent who wants to make a particular sports team. It’s one thing to say you want it. It’s something else to do early morning weightlifting, summer conditioning and the other hard things that give you a shot.
St. Joseph needs to do the hard things to get those jobs that everyone says they want. One of those things is to develop a trained workforce for 21st-century jobs that require advanced skills, especially in manufacturing.
In St. Joseph and the surrounding region, manufacturing is still the bread and butter of our economy. But these are not your parents’ or your grandparents’ line jobs. These positions require training in electronics, pneumatics, robotics, precision machining or other high-tech production skills. But there is a gap between employer needs and worker skills that must be acknowledged.
A survey from the Northwest Region Workforce Investment Board found that 64% of manufacturers experienced workforce shortages and deficiencies in skilled production. More than 4 in 5 respondents rated the workforce to be “fair, poor or very poor.”
Something needs to be done to address this skills gap, so workers can find good jobs and companies can see St. Joseph as a place to expand. Otherwise, the future is bleak.
It doesn’t have to be. Discussions are ongoing to develop a Convergent Technology Alliance Center involving Hillyard Technical Center, North Central Missouri College and Missouri Western State University. All three entities already have a strong history in applied learning, but the center would focus those efforts directly on current and future workforce needs.
If fully funded, this center could be built near the Kit Bond Science and Technology Incubator and would offer a direct application for applied learning in manufacturing and industry. The $10 million center, if realized, could make good jobs more than something that would be nice to have. It would put more of those jobs within our grasp.
You can’t just wish for these businesses to come. You have to give them what they need in terms of a skilled workforce. A Convergent Technology Alliance Center would be a big step in that direction.
