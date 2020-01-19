More than 15 bills were filed in the Missouri legislature this year to address election issues, from provisions for early voting to the threshold for getting initiative petitions on the statewide ballot.

All are important, but something else looms as even more critical heading into the 2020 voting season. Election security is something that should rise above partisan politics and become an issue of broad agreement, like national security or repairs to roads and bridges.

No issue is more important, for either political party, because confidence in the integrity of elections lies as the heart of our democracy. There is reason for concern. While there’s no evidence votes were changed, the 2016 election cycle showed that the intent and capability exist to sow confusion.

In 2016, Russian hackers targeted U.S. secretaries of state, local election authorities, county governments and voting technology companies. They breached the government networks in at least two states, according to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

It is short-sighted to dismiss this problem or to obsess about illegal immigrants while ignoring the growing cyber threat from across our borders.

In testimony to Congress this month, executives of America’s biggest voting technology companies urged a greater focus to secure the systems used in U.S. elections.

So far, Congress has thrown money at the problem: $425 million in new funding for election security. This comes mostly in grants for states, but much of it will come too late to impact systems in 2020.

The CEOs suggest that Congress require companies to disclose more information on manufacturing supply chains, ownership structure, foreign investment and cybersecurity practices associated with the makers of technology equipment. Others are calling for more post-election audits to to verify the integrity of election results.

Thousands of local boards and county offices make up the backbone of the election system. These hardworking professionals have kept elections running remarkably smoothly, but this patchwork is what creates the vulnerability.

In Buchanan County, paper ballots and optical scanning equipment give an old-school and well-earned sense of security. But at the DEF CON Voting Machine Hacking Village in Las Vegas, hackers were able to switch the memory card in an optical scanning machine in Georgia. They used $28 in equipment from an electronics store.

Election officials in Georgia called those hacking results misleading and said the public shouldn’t panic or jump to conclusions. This may be true, but it’s even more true that a bigger threat to election security isn’t one system over another, but a general sense of complacency.