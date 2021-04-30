Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Sometimes, nothing happens.

Missouri will take a little bit of nothing. Unlike 2010, the state avoids the loss of a congressional district in the latest U.S. Census Bureau survey used for reapportionment every 10 years. Missouri will stick with eight districts after the census showed the state population growing 2.8%, less than the national average but enough to maintain what it has.

The census update and allocation of congressional seats become a significant determinant of electoral votes, clout and federal money. The survey, based on the 2020 census, confirmed ongoing population trends, with Sun Belt states gaining seats as population shifts from the Rust Belt.

Texas gained the largest number of seats while Michigan lost a seat for the fifth consecutive census and California lost one for the first time since joining the union, an indicator of a possible exodus from expensive coastal areas. New York has gone from 46 districts in the 1940s to 26 today. Missouri once had 16 seats.

The long shadow of the census is hardly receding. This week’s update illustrates a shift of population toward red states, although there’s no guarantee how people will vote in the future. In Missouri, legislative redistricting is likely to set off a political brawl following last year’s statewide vote in favor of a Republican-backed measure for drawing districts through a bipartisan commission.

St. Joseph awaits a critical census update later this year, one that will establish a population baseline that becomes a key for civic pride and, more importantly, money from the federal government. Last week’s state report was not encouraging, because a 2.8% gain is a modest increase and much of the growth may have come from bigger-city suburbs or the southern part of the state. A 2019 estimate showed St. Joseph’s population shrinking by 2,000, compared to the 2010 number, which is another ominous sign.

It’s more than a number. Many of the problems St. Joseph faces right now — from how many high schools this city needs to difficulty attracting skilled workers — can be at least partially tied to a lack of population growth, not just in one census but for an extended period.

The French philosopherAuguste Comte is credited with the phrase “Demography is destiny,” a sort of realpolitik view that population trends and distributions determine the fate of a country or region more so than specific policies.

If that’s true, Missouri is treading water and barely keeping up with Indiana and Maryland, let alone Texas and Colorado. We’ll see about St. Joseph later this year.