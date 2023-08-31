Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, said "Jobs are definitely going to go away. Full stop." One analysis found that the jobs least exposed to artificial intelligence are dishwashers, carpenters, painters and roofers.
Robots don’t need the Labor Day holiday to unwind. They work efficiently and without complaint, often replacing humans in tasks that are repetitive or hazardous.
But can they write a sports story? When the Columbus Dispatch experimented with the use of artificial intelligence platforms to produce short game recaps, readers were greeted with jewels like this: “Westerville North edged Westerville Central 21-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind.”
Your job might be safe for now.
But despite the laughable result, AI is coming and changing the workplace. On this Labor Day, it is worth contemplating how this might impact those workers who do need the benefit of a three-day weekend.
Automation profoundly upended blue-collar professions, even in an industry as labor-intensive as meatpacking. In Missouri American Water’s most recent rate case, an attorney for Triumph Foods testified that the St. Joseph company was investing $3 million in a project to automate operations in its export coolers and conveyors, palletizing robots and wrapping robots.
The attorney characterized it as part of a $51 million capital expansion over three years. Taken as a whole, this kind of investment helps local manufacturing companies gain efficiencies and compete in a global marketplace. Workers have to adapt and upgrade their skills.
Many experts believe that generative AI will prove different from other types of workplace automation because the technology’s most significant disruptive effect will be felt in the office and not the factory floor. The New York Times reports that OpenAI, the company that developed ChatGPT, analyzed 923 occupations and found that large language models could do at least some of the tasks that 80% of American workers do.
Of significance, the analysis found that workers most exposed to AI are those with a four-year college degree, not those who hold a master’s degree or a vocational or two-year degree.
AI won’t change the workplace overnight, but neither did the internet. At some point, the bugs get worked out and ChatGPT’s prose sounds like something other than a really bad high school yearbook. With technology, it’s tough to stuff the genie back into the bottle. The outcome will have ramifications.
In some ways, the uneven effects of technological job displacement might be why those with a college degree and those without one have responded so differently to right-wing populists like Donald Trump.
Those with a college degree never had to worry as much about automation replacing accountants, paralegals, computer coders and journalists. They were able to preach the value of technology and globalism as a necessary evil.
Will they sing from the same hymnal now that AI is coming for their jobs?
