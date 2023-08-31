This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Growing demand for AI skills will transform these 10 jobs (copy)

Sam Altman, the chief executive of OpenAI, said "Jobs are definitely going to go away. Full stop." One analysis found that the jobs least exposed to artificial intelligence are dishwashers, carpenters, painters and roofers.

 Shutterstock

Robots don’t need the Labor Day holiday to unwind. They work efficiently and without complaint, often replacing humans in tasks that are repetitive or hazardous.

But can they write a sports story? When the Columbus Dispatch experimented with the use of artificial intelligence platforms to produce short game recaps, readers were greeted with jewels like this: “Westerville North edged Westerville Central 21-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind.”

