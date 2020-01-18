The Republicans in Missouri’s General Assembly have only themselves to blame for the mess that is the new redistricting process in this state.

Failure to pass common-sense ethics reform resulted in the Clean Missouri constitutional amendment that voters approved in 2018. After years of inaction in Jefferson City, voters can’t be blamed for wanting to eliminate all those freebies that special-interest lobbyists lavish on elected officials, despite the fine print that changes the system for redrawing the boundaries of legislative districts.

Missouri Republicans read the fine print and didn’t like what they saw. Clean Missouri gives a state demographer the power to redraw legislative boundaries with an eye toward engineering partisan fairness and competitiveness, measured by something called the “efficiency gap.”

You can see where this is going, with Republicans fearing the loss of their supermajority at the hands of a demographer who happens to be appointed by the only Democrat holding statewide office. GOP lawmakers are attempting to undo this new redistricting process, leading to howls of protest about undermining the will of the people.

No voter wants his or her decisions reversed, but proposals in the General Assembly don’t exactly do that. It’s reasonable for lawmakers to advance a new constitutional amendment that acts as a do-over for a mess that they created.

This issue deserves reconsideration, and not just for reasons of redistricting politics that come into play every 10 years. The weighty issues of taxes and abortion get all the attention, but much of what your senator and representative does in Jefferson City centers on the concerns of local citizens on parochial matters.

The Clean Missouri redistricting process means someone in St. Joseph or Chillicothe could wind up being represented by a lawmaker from a far-flung city, all because of narrow doglegs or corridors required to gain a mix of Democrats and Republicans. The demographer will tell you that your neighbor isn’t the person living next door and your representative lives five counties away.

To question this new, untested system is responsive politics and not undermining the voters’ will.

Besides, last year the Missouri Ethics Commission met to fill in some of the blank spaces in Clean Missouri provisions that forbid lawmakers from accepting gifts of more than $5 from lobbyists.

The commission ruled that it’s actually OK for lawmakers to accept a free meal as long as they give the official speech at a dinner. Free tickets to sporting events are banned, unless lawmakers throw out the first pitch.

As far as we know, not one elected official complained about undermining the people’s will. Oh well, opening day is just a few months away.