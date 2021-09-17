When it comes to a new community engagement process, the St. Joseph School District has a difficult needle to thread.
The public doesn’t trust the administration or the Board of Education, a fact that becomes apparent when incumbents are voted out or bond proposals lose big at the polls.
There’s a tremendous need for an outside entity to come in, take a bird’s eye view and build consensus. Given that two outside entities are bankrolling this engagement initiative, it seems the only rational reason for not going forward would be acceptance of the status quo.
The current state of our schools is not acceptable. That’s not a knock on the teachers. People love their teachers, and the ones we’ve interviewed have left us feeling impressed and inspired.
Right now, there are seven school districts in Missouri with provisional accreditation, the nearest being Kansas City, Hickman Mills and Gilman City. St. Joseph is among 510 fully accredited districts, a grouping that’s so broad that it doesn’t mean a lot to the general public.
If you’re choosing a marketing campaign, “There are seven that are worse than us” is not the one you would pick. Those who are considering a move to St. Joseph will look at reviews on real-estate websites, where the ratings are sometimes less than flattering. One site gave a two out of 10 to Benton High School, four out of 10 to Lafayette and six of 10 to Central.
“I wish I could put them in a new school,” one commentator said.
A single number might seem unfair, but those who have lived elsewhere and have a different expectation of school quality are clearly taken aback by what they see here. Those who live in St. Joseph have to understand that.
If the community engagement campaign can move St. Joseph in a new direction, then this effort deserves public support. The district needs to disengage on the big-picture stuff without handing over the keys on day-to-day operations or allowing facilitation meetings to operate without full transparency.
The district’s facility planning committee is now on hiatus, a decision that makes sense because it would overlap with the new engagement process. An academic planning committee is also on hold, a move that at first glance is harder to understand, but perhaps this is a nod toward the fact that it will take more than new buildings to improve the schools.
These are details to work through as the process unfolds, not a reason to block community engagement in the first place. Board member Ken Reeder said he opposes the engagement efforts and that the outcome seems “predetermined.”
But in coming to that conclusion right now, isn’t Reeder making his own predetermined judgment? Unless you’re happy with the way things are, community engagement deserves a chance.
