Timing is everything, and the St. Joseph School District seems to have found a good deal on umbrellas right before everyone else notices that it’s starting to feel like rain.

The district is able to save $1.7 million in future interest expenses with a decision to refinance and prepay a $6.2 million portion of bonds from 2014, which were used to build Carden Park and Oak Grove elementary schools. The St. Joseph Board of Education approved the refinancing at a meeting Monday, a move that brings total savings from bond prepayments in the last few years to $4.2 million.

Here is where Dr. Gabe Edgar, the district’s assistant superintendent of business and operations, capitalized on fortuitous timing in the municipal bond markets, to the benefit of the school system and its taxpayers.

Back in April, panicked investors fled the $3.9 trillion municipal bond market as the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to business confidence. The Federal Reserve stepped in with something known as a Municipal Liquidity Facility, which marked the first time the central bank agreed to purchase bonds from state and local governments in a lender-of-last resort capacity.

While the Fed actually found few takers for this program, the prospect of intervention was enough for bond prices to rally and yields to hover at near-record lows. Six months later, the SJSD is able to pay off six-year-old bonds, issued at a 4% rate, with an effective interest rate of 0.93%.

The news that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin wants to terminate Fed intervention in municipal markets adds a layer of future uncertainty and makes the SJSD’s timing appear even better.

On an accounting level, $1.7 million in interest savings gets filtered through the district’s debt-service fund. The bigger issue is what to do with the public goodwill and improved credit profile that comes with the district’s recent moves. In a release, the district mentioned a desire to preserve flexibility for “additional building programs in the future.”

S&P Global Ratings, in its analysis assigning an investment-grade A+ rating for the district’s most recent bonds, was a bit more specific. It mentions “preliminary plans for $65 million over the next three years after voter approval for school building construction.”

This means that the district is positioned to come to voters with an as-yet undefined school construction measure that wouldn’t require a tax increase, because of the recent prepayments and savings on past interest expenses.

Indeed, with an operating levy renewal that comes up every five years, that also would necessitate continued good timing.