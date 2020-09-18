The St. Joseph School District couldn’t buy a box of pencils without getting criticism for profligate ways. For some, the distrust is that ingrained.

Others nearly always give the district a pass because their support for public education is so deep and enduring.

Those who run the public schools in St. Joseph, the board and the administration, need to worry about the third group in the middle. These are the ones who want the schools to succeed but were disgusted at past administrative and board scandals.

These are the people whose votes are needed to pass levy extensions and support dreams for new high schools. Sometimes their support is enthusiastic, sometimes it’s grudging. It’s always essential.

These are ones the administrators and board members are really addressing when they say, “We want to earn your trust.”

These are the ones who must be thinking, “Really, the SJSD wants to buy the Downtown YMCA?”

Earlier in the week, this editorial space was used to argue that the Downtown YMCA wouldn’t be a good fit for the city of St. Joseph. This isn’t a knock on that facility and its services, only an acknowledgement that the city already owns two outdoor pools in need of repair and subsidizes an indoor pool on the east side of town.

A second, subsidized indoor pool would seem to spread the city too thin.

Operationally, the school district would seem to have greater need for the Downtown YMCA building. The public schools provide child care and field swim teams; both could easily be incorporated into a district-owned YMCA building.

The problem for the SJSD is the politics. Voters always hear that the district needs money and that its facilities are outdated, deteriorating and overly abundant. So it becomes a hard, hard sell to convince those voters about the need to purchase a building that may need significant repair and appears to fill an ancillary rather than core educational function. There might be cheaper options out there if the district really wants more exercise space for its teachers.

The district’s critics often refer to “corruption” when pointing out something they don’t like, in terms of policy, spending or taxes. It’s a breezy statement, one that’s easy to throw up on social media, but it fails to grasp the reality that corruption involves self-enrichment and lack of transparency.

This YMCA possibility is nothing of the sort. It’s just, quite possibly, a bad idea. Elected boards consider bad ideas all the time. The good ones throw them out.

This board would be well-advised to consider the Downtown YMCA option with openness, transparency and healthy, healthy skepticism.