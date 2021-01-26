The third Monday of January is labeled as the most depressing day of the year.

It’s unclear whether this is due to any measurable evidence like sick days or calls to crisis lines. It’s likely that most of us just shrug and say, “that sounds about right.”

Those who buy into this theory could look at the snow that pelted the area on the fourth Monday of the year and contemplate that if things are getting better, it’s happening at a snail’s pace. The same could be said about the coronavirus-damaged economy after state and national reports provided ample evidence that a sustained recovery remains as elusive as a 70-degree day with open windows.

U.S. unemployment claims climbed this month to 965,000, the most since August. While jobless claims remain well short of 7 million reported last spring, the average for this time of year is 225,000. In Missouri, unemployment increased to 5.8% in December — up from 4.5% the previous month — as payroll growth failed to keep pace with the influx of sidelined workers who are now seeking employment.

All this should provide food for thought to those who believe a vaccine will quickly return the economy to its pre-COVID-19 vitality. When a patient encounters this big of a setback, expect the recovery to be long and arduous. Expect some bumps in the road.

Some Missourians encountered a painful bump when word emerged this month that they will have to pay back unemployment insurance payments made in error. An estimated 11,300 people were incorrectly paid from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation fund since the start of the pandemic.

Never mind that many of them applied at a time of need and were approved. The Missouri Division of Employment Security recognizes the error and wants the money back.

State officials, legislative leaders and representatives of the governor’s office are meeting to decide what to do about the issue. The answer should be straightforward.

While the state has an obligation to its taxpayers to prevent fraud and waste, it can’t take punitive action against those who applied for funds in good faith and utilized the money to stay afloat financially at a time of economic uncertainty. A similar argument has been made with flooded Holt County residents who were asked to return government disaster funding.

In the case of unemployment benefits, a better use of state time would be to figure out how the errors occurred and to take efforts to boost the broader economy at a time when it seems to be stuck in the doldrums of winter. It’s a depressing time of year, but state officials should do their part to make it less so.