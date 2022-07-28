There’s a school of thought that if you’re going to write an “oh no, Dillard’s is closing” editorial, it’s best to get right on it.
Recall that Dillard’s announced in the spring that it was closing its clearance center in the East Hills Shopping Center because of tornado damage to its roof. A few weeks later, the company announced that a deal was reached to remain open.
It was short-lived. The store is slated to close in August, much to the dismay of a bargain-conscious public that found plenty of deals at this Dillard’s location.
Some of the chatter on social media would suggest that another U-turn is possible and this is just a scheme to get shoppers in the store. Don’t count on it.
The Federal Trade Commission makes it clear that it’s against the law to advertise a going-out-of-business sale when you’re not really planning to do so. We’re not saying Dillard’s pulled a fast one in the spring. The company had every intention of closing until it reached a last-minute arrangement to stay open. We’re saying that a cat only has so many lives and Dillard’s probably used up a few in the mall’s slow decline over the years.
It’s hard to tell if this is all about storm damage or if other forces are at play. It is unusual to close a store in August as retailers will usually make one final push for year-end sales before closing in the first quarter if holiday results disappoint.
As of April, Dillard’s has 280 stores, including 29 clearance centers, according to a quarterly report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June. The company closed a clearance center in Tampa, Florida, and said it will close other non-performing stores as necessary.
A loss of Dillard’s does have an impact on more than teenage girls looking for a cheap homecoming dress. It affects the long-term viability of the mall. Dillard’s came to East Hills as part of a mall expansion in the 1980s. (At the time, Dillard’s owned its own space at the mall). Beyond East Hills, a Dillard’s closing adds another large retail vacancy on or near the Belt Highway.
Coupled with the growing presence of panhandlers in that area, the vacant Kmart sites, a boarded-up grocery store and empty mall anchors give off a strong signal of a community that is struggling to stay afloat economically. Statistics on employment and business investment may say otherwise, but the images are hard to ignore, especially for someone getting a first look at St. Joseph.
If you’re showing off this city to a prospective business or client, you might want to sneak them through a back entrance rather than what’s supposed to be a main commercial thoroughfare.
