Of all the phrases to enter our vocabulary during the coronavirus pandemic, from “flattening the curve” to “social distancing,” perhaps “new normal” is the most cringe-worthy.

That’s because the new normal implies some degree of sacrifice and acceptance of change, even if it’s uncomfortable or disruptive. It’s sort of like how “it is what it is” really means, “too bad, can’t help you.”

The new normal came to mind last week when the Missouri School Boards’ Association released its guidance for re-entry and reopening of schools in the state. These are not requirements imposed on districts, which will make their own decisions at the local level.

But this 97-page document, under the title “Pandemic Recovery Considerations,” offers a glimpse of how different things will be when students and teachers finally are able to return to the classroom.

The recommendations cover everything from offering more bus routes (a costly initiative) to the low-cost solution of discouraging students from sharing food or pencils. Most significantly, the MSBA suggests that a school building close for two to five days if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, with all extra-curricular activities for that school canceled as well.

Other suggestions include:

■ Scheduling grade levels on alternate days, having students split between morning or afternoon classes, providing in-school classes for elementary students and distance learning for higher grades or extending the school year.

■ Moving classes outdoors when possible.

■ Encouraging students to walk or get a ride to school.

■ No longer putting as much emphasis on perfect attendance. (That’s of note in St. Joseph, because of the Strive for Five initiative).

■ Canceling or reorganizing physical education, band, choir and orchestra to allow for smaller class sizes.

■ The report also recommends canceling or reorganizing sports, extracurricular activities and before- and after-school programs.

Take a deep breath, everyone. This doesn’t mean we’re destined for year-round schools, outdoor classes or no football. We’re not endorsing that, either.

We are realistic enough to know that it will be impossible to flip a switch and go back to the way things were, at least right away. Just like it’s annoying for some to wear a mask, it becomes an acceptable trade-off for being able to get a haircut or walk into a coffee shop. Grumble if you want, but isn’t it better than the alternative?

Schools are no different. It’s critically important to get students back into the classroom, but a dose of reality might be necessary.

Across the state, everyone will have to navigate acceptable trade-offs. Call it a new normal.