This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Rv Park (copy)

The northern section of St. Joseph’s riverfront as shown in 2018. The area could see a major development in the form of an RV park.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The developers of a proposed Riverfront RV park throw out an intriguing figure: $2 billion.

That’s the amount of tourism revenue that camping brings in a year. Wouldn’t it be nice for St. Joseph to get a slice of that by developing its underutilized Riverfront?

