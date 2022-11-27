The developers of a proposed Riverfront RV park throw out an intriguing figure: $2 billion.
That’s the amount of tourism revenue that camping brings in a year. Wouldn’t it be nice for St. Joseph to get a slice of that by developing its underutilized Riverfront?
Two companies, Horn Reality and Helsel Enterprises, are suggesting just that in a plan to turn 16 acres into a $5 million RV park with 77 spots for campers, four pickleball courts and a 400-person event center. (It seems like there can never be enough pickleball these days).
The developers already bought the 16 acres on the riverfront but need $1.3 million from the city’s hotel and motel tax to move the project forward.
This is where the St. Joseph City Council needs to look at a number other than $2 billion. The more relevant number is 26, or to be more precise, 26%. That’s the percentage of funding for this project that would come from city tax revenue.
An RV park is a good use for property next to the river. If it floods, which will happen from time to time, the RVs can be moved and much of the infrastructure can be cleaned and repaired. It’s not like building a factory or $500,000 houses next to the river.
The use of this tax source is appropriate. In fact, this is the type of project that voters had in mind when they passed the tax at the polls in 2011.
The only question is whether public support is appropriate at this level — 26% of the project cost — or whether the developers should be required to assume either more of the cost or more of the long-term risk.
It’s something that a good banker would consider, and the council is showing due diligence in expressing some hesitancy and asking questions about feasibility.
It might be worth taking a look at the city’s portion of the funding for another project that promises to spark development in another part of town. The city contributed $4 million to the Mosaic Life Care Foundation’s $19 million Children’s Discovery Center.
That’s 21% of the project cost, which is a little less but roughly on par when compared to the RV park.
It’s also worth noting that at 16 acres the RV Park represents a bigger chunk of Riverfront development than the Discovery Center, which could be viewed as one of many things that will need to happen to revitalize Downtown.
That doesn’t mean that the RV proposal should happen, no questions asked. It does mean the city should want it to happen. But at this point, the ball is in the court of the developers to show if the plan is viable and won’t leave taxpayers on the hook if things don’t go off as planned.
