The latest U.S. Census data shows that one in four Platte County adults have earned at least a bachelor’s degree in college. The county exceeds the state and national averages for educational attainment.

In Buchanan County, by contrast, 13% of the adult population has a bachelor’s degree.

Yet after listening to elected officials, you would think that it’s these Platte County residents who are in need of a little schooling. The Platte County Commission met earlier this month for an administrative session, most of it devoted to nuts-and-bolts governance like the purchase of equipment for law enforcement vehicles.

One item, though, didn’t escape notice. It was a nearly $49,000 agreement with Clout Public Affairs, a firm with offices in Kansas City and Jefferson City, for services related to possible upcoming tax issues in Platte County.

Take a step back to recall that Platte County’s voters last spring were asked to approve a sales tax increase for upgrades to the 20-year-old jail, a facility that originally was built under court order.

Voters said no, by a 62% to 38% margin. Failure to pass a jail tax, along with a parks and drainage levy that’s scheduled to sunset at the end of the year, raises concerns about infrastructure keeping up with population in one of Missouri’s fastest-growing counties.

You can’t blame the commission for considering a second try. An advisory committee offered reasonable tweaks, like a recommendation to reduce the parks tax to a quarter cent while adding a quarter-cent sales tax for law enforcement.

But for those trying to sell a sales tax, the job gets harder, not easier, with the decision to spend county money on an outside public relations firm. And that’s not even taking COVID-19 into account.

Clout Public Affairs bills itself as “shaping the conversation and narrative” in its public affairs campaigns. We’re sure they’re good at what they do. This organization is a subsidiary of Axiom Strategies, the influential political consulting firm founded by Jeff Roe.

For Clout’s first task, we might suggest an effort to deflect attention from the commission’s stated goal, voiced at the administrative session streamed on YouTube, that it’s necessary to “educate” county voters on the need for a sales tax increase.

These voters, a quarter of whom graduated from college, might require some convincing amid the coronavirus and the resulting economic uncertainty. That’s something the commission should do if it feels a sales pitch is necessary.

But when voters reject any kind of ballot issue, as those in Platte County did last year, it doesn’t mean they lack education. It just means they disagree. The commission, and its PR team, should understand that distinction.