If you asked 100 people if they would like to drive a Ferrari, a large portion would most likely say “yes.” Some would even put on their racing gloves. If you asked if they’d like to pay for one, that eagerness would come to a screeching halt.
Build Back Better is the Ferrari of legislation.
This $2 trillion climate change and social spending legislation had something for everyone. A cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug prices for seniors? Yes. An expanded child tax credit? You bet. Free, universal preschool? That, too. Subsidized child care, Medicare expansion, low-income health care subsidies, paid family medical leave and tax credits for electric vehicles and renewable energy?
Check, check, check, check and check. Did we forget a check?
Today, national media outlets depict West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, whose opposition to BBB effectively kills the bill, as the Grinch Who Stole Christmas. But what if Manchin, to borrow from another Christmas classic, is a modern-day George Bailey who was able to get a glimpse of an alternate universe where Build Back Better had become law? What if, instead of a utopia where everyone had free stuff, he witnessed a dystopian vision of runaway costs from government spending and power outages from an abrupt switch to renewable energy?
In that case, Democrats, who presumably still want to win elections, should thank him for killing this bill.
Right now, inflation tops 5% in the United States, the fifth time that has happened since World War II. Even if you take the optimistic view that this current bout of inflation is reminiscent of 1946-48, when pent-up consumer demand outpaced an economy transitioning to domestic production, it still took two years to sort itself out. That’s the optimistic view. The pessimistic view is that the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan already has too much money chasing too few goods and that another $2 trillion would add fuel to the fire.
The administration tried to pivot by saying that this spending would control inflation, but some Americans, and definitely one Democratic senator, saw through the ruse.
A prescription drug cap would control costs, but at the expense of access to medicine in the pipeline. Families would save money on free universal pre-kindergarten, but mandates to have more teachers with a bachelor’s degree would eventually drive up costs for either states or the federal government. (That means taxpayers).
Polling data shows that Americans support Build Back Better when it’s broken into parts but are skeptical of the breadth and cost of the whole package. Biden was elected fair and square, but not with an FDR-like mandate.
It might be time to trade talk of a Ferrari for something more like a Dodge Charger.
