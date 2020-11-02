It’s decision time. Those who haven’t yet voted head to the polls today to determine the outcome of local, state and national elections.

Here is a recap of editorial endorsements that appeared in the St. Joseph News-Press:

President: Incumbent Republican Donald Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden, a former U.S. senator and vice president under Barack Obama. The campaign exposed deep divisions in the electorate and unfolded amid a global pandemic that claimed the lives of more than 230,000 Americans.

Our endorsement went to Trump, who demonstrates a commitment to small government, low taxes, reduced regulations and conservative court appointments.

U.S. House: This race features long-time Republican incumbent Sam Graves, a farmer from Atchison County, against Democrat Gena Ross, a political newcomer with advanced degrees in public policy. Jim Higgins is the Libertarian.

Our endorsement went to Graves for his past leadership that benefits agriculture, small business and transportation development.

Governor: Coronavirus response looms large in this race between Republican incumbent Mike Parson and Democrat Nicole Galloway, the state auditor. The race also features Libertarian Rik Combs and the Green Party’s Jerome Bauer.

Our endorsement went to Parson for his balanced approach between economic reopening and combating the virus.

Other state races: The News-Press endorsed Republican Mike Kehoe against Democrat Alissia Canady for lieutenant governor, Republican Jay Ashcroft against Democrat Yinka Faleti for secretary of state, Republican Scott Fitzpatrick against Democrat Vicki Lorenz Englund for state treasurer and Republican Eric Schmitt against Democrat Rich Rinneran for attorney general.

For state representative, endorsements went to Bill Falkner, a Republican who champions an online sales tax and tax incentive reforms. He faces first-time candidate Colby Murphy, a Democrat, in District 10. Brenda Shields, another Republican incumbent, was endorsed in District 11 for her emergence as a voice for education funding. Her opponent is Democrat Brady O’Dell.

First-time candidates Dean VanSchoiack and Karen Planalp square off in District 9. We endorsed VanSchoiack, the Republican.

County courthouse endorsements went to Republican Dean Wilson for assessor and Megan Kennedy Stickley, a Democratic incumbent for public administrator.

Missouri voters will see two constitutional amendments. Amendment 1 would extend term limits to all statewide offices. We think Amendment 1 deserves passage.

Amendment 3 would undo redistricting changes approved in 2018. We also support Amendment 3, because it seeks to keep local communities intact and devolves power from a single, appointed demographer in favor of non-partisan committees.