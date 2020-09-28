It seems like presidential candidates started debating shortly after Donald Trump was elected in 2016. Remember when so many Democrats crowded the stage that two subgroups were necessary?

Tuesday’s debate in Cleveland is different. For viewers, there might not be a defining moment like Richard Nixon’s sweaty brow or Lloyd Bensten’s “You’re no Jack Kennedy” zinger in a vice presidential debate. Trump and Joe Biden may offer little new in the way of taxes, health care or response to the coronavirus.

But a two-man contest promises to provide clarity for voters, without a gaggle of other voices crowding them out.

Will Biden avoid the stumbles that marked some of his debates when the field was more crowded? His nomination speech was sharp, even his critics acknowledge that, but the Teleprompter won’t offer a lifeline in Cleveland.

A second critical issue for Biden is whether he’ll build credentials as a centrist moderate, something he was able to accomplish in one particular debate when he attacked Bernie Sanders and defended the bank bailouts of 2008-09 as an unpopular but necessary step for stabilizing the economy. An appearance of coddling the progressive left wing could hurt Biden with suburban swing voters. Biden’s response to a question about Supreme Court packing would be interesting to hear.

For Trump, a critical moment will come when moderator Chris Wallace asks him, “Will you accept the results and leave office willingly if you lose on Nov. 3?” Failure to provide a clear, unequivocal endorsement of a peaceful transfer of power will alarm those same swing voters.

It also alarms the military, which is loath to get involved in a messy, disputed election, as well as fellow Republicans who are fighting to retain a hold on the Senate and supported a resolution affirming a peaceful transfer of power. The resolution passed unanimously.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, noted in a speech on the Senate floor that “it’s unlikely we’re going to know everything we want to know election night.” But that’s not the same thing as not accepting the results, when they’re final.

Blunt, a former secretary of state in Missouri, took pains to acknowledge the reality of mail-in voting and reassure Americans of the overall security of the U.S. election system.

“If you don’t want to vote at a polling place on Election Day or can’t vote at a polling place on Election Day, you should still vote. Confidence in everything you hear or read should not be complete, but I think confidence that the election system itself is going to tabulate the results that came in and the votes that were cast is a pretty safe bet.”

Both presidential candidates would be wise to adopt a similar, measured tone in this high-stakes debate.