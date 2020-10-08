Name a professional athlete who paid a heavy price for taking a stand against inequality.

Colin Kaepernick, you say? No, it was decades before the quarterback took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police treatment of minorities.

How about Jackie Robinson? No, it was actually a couple of decades after Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier with an inspirational demonstration of courage and dignity.

Maybe this will help. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals and took his stand not against racial injustice but in opposition to the economic exploitation of all athletes. Unlike Kaepernick, there was no lucrative shoe contract to serve as a salve for becoming persona non grata in his sport. Unlike Robinson, there was no well-deserved, posthumous recognition.

We’re talking about Curt Flood, who challenged the MLB reserve clause and ultimately ushered in the system of modern free agency, first in baseball and eventually in all professional sports. It all happened after Flood was traded from the Cardinals to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1969.

Up until that trade, Flood had won seven Gold Gloves in centerfield, made three All Star teams and earned two World Series rings with the Cardinals. That St. Louis wanted to trade him for Dick Allen, who finished his career with 351 home runs, is all you need to know about Flood as a player.

In that era, if the Cards sent you to the Phillies, you had little say in the matter. But Flood stood up for a principle that any American worker should appreciate. He believed he had a right to live and work wherever he wanted, not where his employer told him to go.

“I do not regard myself as a piece of property to be bought or sold,” Flood told the commissioner of baseball at the time.

Flood filed a lawsuit knowing he would never benefit personally. He sat out the 1970 season and was finished in baseball by the end of the next season. He moved to Spain after his playing days to open a bar.

Today, there’s tremendous debate about what makes someone a hero, especially if that someone is an athlete. Surely, one characteristic would be someone who finds himself on an island after challenging convention.

Flood passes this test. Last Wednesday, 51 years after the historic trade, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt joined U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner and William Lacy Clay in urging that this former Cardinal be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“He had an outstanding career on the field,” Blunt said on Wednesday. “Off the field, he cemented his legacy with the courageous stand he took 51 years ago today, paving the way for free agency.”

Courage isn’t based on Facebook likes. Sometimes people don’t like it at all. Curt Flood belongs in the Hall of Fame.