It seems so long ago that a St. Joseph Board of Education committee met to recommend $500 in staff raises, part of a plan to boost teacher pay when the levy increase was passed.

That meeting was on March 9. Tucked at the end of the finance committee agenda was an item on COVID-19 preparedness. District officials expressed optimism that the upcoming spring break would allow plenty of time to deep clean school buildings.

It turns out the coronavirus was a gathering storm that, unfortunately, lived up to the hype. As you read this column, you’re preparing for a second full week of remote learning because all St. Joseph School District classes are canceled until at least April 24. Catholic schools in St. Joseph are entering week three of this new learning model.

Across the city, kitchens are doubling as classroom and work spaces for children and adults. It’s all part of an effort to stem the spread of the virus through social distancing, a necessity that brings its share of frustrations.

Parents try to work while students struggle with math. Students try to understand a concept without the benefit of face-to-face interaction with a teacher. Adults are confronted with a child’s struggles when returning from work. As always, technology has a way of not cooperating, and that’s for those who have computers and internet connections.

Census data shows that nearly 20% of St. Joseph households lacked a computer at home in 2017. That number should alarm district officials, although we’ve never seen a breakdown of how many of those households have school-aged children.

Either way, the system brings challenges and glitches, but people seem to understand that it was never possible to develop a top-notch home-learning curriculum on the fly. People are doing their best and adapting with remarkable patience, which may be one silver lining in this whole ordeal.

The other benefit might come in the way that home learning dispels a certain notion that parents drop their children off at school and teachers hit the smart button. Teaching a kid is hard, frustrating work.

”I truly hope parents do see and learn a new appreciation of what exactly happens,” said J. Eric Simmons, a Central High School teacher and president of the St. Joseph chapter of the National Education Association.

People tend to say they value teachers, until it’s time to pay for them. That might not change in the short term because schools and local governments face some lean budgets because an economic slowdown will reduce tax receipts.

Maybe $500 is the best teachers can do. But they shouldn’t be afraid to ask for more in the future, because the public is going to see what they do on a daily basis.