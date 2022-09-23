This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Child's memorial

A memorial was established at 3217½ Mitchell Ave. for Jozlyn Marie Beechner, the 6-year-old girl who was killed Sept. 2.

This past week, when Dustin Beechner died from self-inflicted injuries, one part of a very sad chapter was closed.

Beechner, who had a long rap sheet that included domestic assault and offenses involving alcohol, was charged in the beating death of his 6-year-old daughter in early September.

