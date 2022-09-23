This past week, when Dustin Beechner died from self-inflicted injuries, one part of a very sad chapter was closed.
Beechner, who had a long rap sheet that included domestic assault and offenses involving alcohol, was charged in the beating death of his 6-year-old daughter in early September.
Some were relieved by his death. All were saddened and shocked by the passing of this little girl. Everyone was left with important questions that must be addressed. Namely: Why did Dustin Beechner have custody of his daughter, given his history? Were there alternative places where the little girl could have found a safer environment? Who made the custody decision and why was it made?
These questions will continue to live on. It is easy to place blame in hindsight. Perhaps it is more useful to learn from this terrible tragedy to more closely examine how decisions are made regarding the placement and care of children. While no one wants a child protective agency that is too quick to take children away, no one wants to jeopardize even one child at the hands of a negligent or abusive parent or guardian.
Many nonprofits, including the Noyes Home for Children here in St. Joseph, provide places of care and resources to prioritize the safety of children and the eventual strengthening of families.
Furthermore, while recognizing the high turnover rate of child protective workers — among the highest in all professions — the welfare of every child must be the top priority of every citizen. This includes government agencies, extended family members, friends and neighbors.
The future belongs to our children, and each child’s life is filled with potential to make significant changes in their spheres of influence and beyond. When even one child’s life is snuffed out, especially in tragic situations of abuse or neglect, we all suffer, both now and in the future.
Maybe this tragedy can serve to remind us to take a closer look at opportunities to intervene when we suspect abuse. It also can remind us of the importance of agencies whose role is to intervene in the welfare of children and families.
If we can see this tragedy as a wake-up call, then perhaps we can provide better protection and a better future for all children. It is too late to save little Jozlyn Marie Beechner, but there is still time to help and save many others like her.
