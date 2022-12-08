The salary commission for Buchanan County will meet Friday, Dec. 9, possibly to consider pay raises for county officials and the method that will be used to grant them in the future.
In recent years, there has not been much consistency in such raises, and once again the commission of elected officeholders faces a choice regarding how they will be given over time. Right now, elected officials have not had a salary increase in more than four years. So, some consistent means of giving officials at least a cost-of-living raise is becoming a necessity.
The question is how to do it.
Of all the options on the table for these increases, the two main considerations include linking salaries to a percentage of what judges make or giving a cost-of-living adjustment that aligns with what county office employees now receive. Or, possibly, some combination of the two.
While it is important to ensure counties the size of Buchanan can attract quality candidates with competitive salaries (many races were unopposed this year), all elected officials should practice transparency when it comes to salary increases. For instance, there is always the danger of non-transparent approaches leading to a climate of secrecy that can take away from an official’s ability to earn the public’s trust.
Also, we have seen how quickly budget situations can change, and a system of putting pay decisions more or less on autopilot easily could lead to a crisis in the future. Allowing entities outside of Buchanan County to have some control of the budget process, which is what could happen if officeholder pay is indexed to what judges make, creates too much long-term risk for the management of taxpayer funds on the local level.
The easy argument is to say that elected officials shouldn’t give themselves a raise or that the decision should be out of their hands. But there is a middle ground.
A more consistent process of granting cost-of-living raises, coupled with local and transparent oversight, will continue to attract strong candidates for county office while also ensuring that those entrusted with county oversight are considering those raises with an eye toward a healthy long-term budgeting process.
Leaving the decision to Jefferson City (i.e., tying raises to a percentage of what judges make) can cloud the transparency and remove local control instead of using local oversight for taxpayer funds. The salary commission, for all of its faults, at least forces county officials to do their business in public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.