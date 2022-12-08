This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder BC Courthouse (copy) (copy)

The Buchanan County Courthouse is shown in a previous photo.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The salary commission for Buchanan County will meet Friday, Dec. 9, possibly to consider pay raises for county officials and the method that will be used to grant them in the future.

In recent years, there has not been much consistency in such raises, and once again the commission of elected officeholders faces a choice regarding how they will be given over time. Right now, elected officials have not had a salary increase in more than four years. So, some consistent means of giving officials at least a cost-of-living raise is becoming a necessity.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.