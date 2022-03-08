All us of are guilty of indulging in pleasant recollections now and then. With Lake Contrary, there’s plenty of material.
Today’s generation wouldn’t recognize the Lake Contrary of bygone days. The oxbow lake south of St. Joseph featured a racetrack, a country club, a theater and an amusement park with a roller coaster known as “The Big Dipper.” They say the Fourth of July fireworks were a thing to behold.
Some compared Lake Contrary, and all of the entertainment amenities, to Worlds of Fun or Coney Island right here in St. Joseph. It was the place to be, but Lake Contrary’s glory faded over time. The Lotus Club, known as the “country club of the water,” burned to the ground in 1924. A theater (some called it a casino) was torn down in 1933. A storm in 1962 damaged one of the roller coasters.
The lake’s present status can be tied to bad luck, changing commuting patterns and a tendency to prefer the next big thing when it comes to entertainment. But there’s also the cruel whims of Mother Nature.
Over the years, storms and flooding caused plenty of damage. But the biggest natural impact may be the almost imperceptible one.
Every oxbow lake, formed when a river changes course and a bend is cut off, is like an hourglass. Over time, it fills with sediment and detritus and eventually becomes a swamp or bog and often dries up as the water evaporates. Lake Contrary, despite past efforts to pump water, is only 2 feet deep in some sections.
Buchanan County Western District Commissioner Ron Hook would like to explore options for dredging the lake. This would deepen it, opening the door for more boating and recreation opportunities. Duck hunters, anglers and jet ski enthusiasts could enjoy their favorite activities without having to drive to Smithville or Mozingo lakes.
All this would come at a significant cost, possibly as much as $5 million. It’s even more if the county decided to dredge Sugar Lake and Lewis and Clark Lake.
We can’t fault Hook for wanting to “get to the bottom” of what’s caused Lake Contrary’s slow demise all of these years. It’s in his district. With enough money, enough sediment can be removed that the lake can become something like its old self again, though the glory days will never quite return.
Nor can the dredging reverse the ultimate fate of an oxbow lake. It starts to fill up all over again, slowly but surely. The hourglass can be a cruel measure of time.
While a deeper lake sounds appealing, so do better bridges, well-maintained roads and effective law enforcement. Given the inevitability of nature’s hourglass, county officials will have to ask themselves if a dredging project is really the best use of resources.
