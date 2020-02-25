In Missouri, the Democratic ballot for the March 10 presidential preference primary includes no less than 22 names.

Can’t make up your mind? Voters could grab a ballot for Republicans, Libertarians, the Greens or the Constitution Party. Believe it or not, three candidates are seeking the Green Party nomination.

But the heated election year of 2020 doesn’t just include the battle for the White House. Voters will determine down-ballot contests in everything from governor and state representative to county sheriff and district commissioner.

Many of those races started Feb. 25 when candidate filing began for the August primary. In Buchanan County, the race for county treasurer gains newfound prominence with the retirement of longtime incumbent John Nash.

Open seats tend to invite plenty of interest, as we saw in 2016 when three candidates ran for sheriff and two others sought the public administrator’s post after incumbents decided not to seek re-election. Nash, it should be noted, ran unopposed in 2016.

But his decision to step down after 27 years as county treasurer could create a similar level of interest in this office, which is responsible for managing the county’s investments, banking accounts and deposits, as well as a list of unclaimed property.

A likely retirement date of around May 1, before completion of Nash’s term, places an added wrinkle in this story. It’s something that county or state officials should bear in mind when deciding who should fill out this term until the end of the year.

In theory, an interim appointee would be able to run for a four-year term as an incumbent, a potentially powerful advantage in a contested primary or general election.

This really isn’t about Nash, an elected official who by all accounts served with distinction and deserves an opportunity to move on to the next stage of his life, on his own terms. It isn’t even about one party over an other, given that treasurer could be viewed as a rather technocratic job that remains immune to partisanship.

A mark of an officeholder’s tenure should be in the successful training of competent deputies who could fill his shoes, something that comes in handy and keeps the office running smoothly in times like this. We have every reason to believe that’s the case in this office.

We would suggest that county officials, if possible, appoint a caretaker, someone who isn’t seeking election, to oversee this office in the interim until after the 2020 election. The final decision will be up to the voters, but a race for a truly open seat seems to be the best way to go about filling it.

Let the voters be the ultimate kingmakers.