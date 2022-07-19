You have to hand it to Scott Burnham. When the Buchanan County Eastern District commissioner doesn’t like an editorial, he’s really, really polite about it.
Burnham took issue with a May 2 editorial that called the commission’s meeting agendas vague and its method of recording votes opaque.
Burnham said he didn’t necessarily disagree with some of those points, but he also urged another look at the way the commission does things. He said recent changes provide greater clarity, openness and transparency in the way the three-member commission conducts its business.
Burnham, first elected to his position in 2016, said he knew the commission needed to do a better job of keeping the public informed of what it did at past meetings and what it is going to do in the future. In December of last year, an official from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office came to the Buchanan County Courthouse to conduct a seminar on open meetings and the Sunshine Law.
As a result, the commission jettisoned the all-encompassing but largely meaningless “administrative and department functions” description that was common on commission agendas, at least for most days. Now, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, the commission has more structured meetings with an agenda that lists specific items.
For instance, one of last week’s meetings included items that authorized the commissioners to sign the title for a Ford Explorer, the signing of court orders for stimulus fund dispersal, discussion of health insurance and information on a temporary closing of the restaurant in the courthouse basement. On Tuesdays and Fridays, the agenda is more informal in order to leave opportunities for the public to walk in and talk to the elected officials.
One of the issues in the past was how it was difficult for the general public to figure out what exactly the commission voted on. This created an air of mystery around county proceedings. (It’s also been our position that you shouldn’t have to ask.) Burnham said the commission now records its votes and provides more detailed meeting minutes for the public.
County commissions across the state have always struggled to find the balance between informality and standardization. Go too much in one direction and the public feels shut out, go too much the other way and it’s not a meeting at all but three guys talking around a table.
We’re not sure if this is everything the commission needs to do. For instance, it would be a good idea, in the future, to get minutes of meetings easily available online.
But we are sure that the changes made by this county commission are a step in the right direction.
