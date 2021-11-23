In every town, there are reasons to complain. St. Joseph is no exception. Residents tend to complain about bridges, about schools, about Downtown and crime. While citizens need to stay informed about all these issues, and while St. Joseph certainly has its share of difficulties, this time of year gives us the opportunity to pause and be thankful for the good things.
First, we have a thriving arts community. We have our own symphony, a strong music scene that is recovering from the devastation of COVID-19 and a popular theater community.
We also have our own hometown university that continues to educate thousands of students each year despite extraordinary challenges. Speaking of education, our public and private school teachers and students are dedicated and hardworking and also have overcome almost overwhelming challenges to invest in the future of St. Joseph.
We cannot forget our business community. St. Joseph is a national leader in manufacturing jobs, and our Chamber of Commerce has displayed strong leadership during recent transitions and challenges.
Farmers had a great harvest this year, and the beautiful sprawling farms surrounding St. Joseph demonstrate generations of investment in our nation. St. Joseph is an important resource for these hardworking families, and we should be proud of that and of them.
This partial list of things to be thankful for should include the historic and cultural contributions of St. Joseph. Tourists visit our museums of art and our world-renowned Pony Express Museum (among others). Houses of worship of all sizes still contribute to the well-being not only of St. Joseph but also of many surrounding towns and cities whose residents attend these services. Other nonprofits, like InterServ, Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army (to name a few) labor to meet the needs of all ages throughout the year.
Finally, Mosaic Life Care provides quality care to patients from all over the region and helps make St. Joseph stronger and healthier.
While the list of complaints may be long, it is always helpful to pause and remember the good things that come with being part of the St. Joseph community. This list of things to be thankful for can be expanded by pages and pages. And that’s part of the point. So, give thanks for the good things around us in our community. Care enough to constructively point out the things that need improvement. Let’s have healthy pride in our community, not just for Thanksgiving, but all year long.
