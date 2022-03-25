If you’re opposed to the $21 million renovation of St. Joseph’s Downtown hotel, drive by one day and ask yourself a question.
What’s the alternative? Hand it over to the homeless? Shoot a disaster movie there? Hope that the Missouri Department of Transportation runs a new parkway right through that spot?
In reality, the only other option is to continue looking at an unproductive eyesore, thankful that it hasn’t yet burned to the ground.
The $6 million asking price for the hotel scared some buyers away and made it unfeasible to tear it down and start from scratch. The city needed to find someone to revitalize it, with the clock ticking on next year’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight basketball tournament that will bring big crowds Downtown.
Into this tight timeline comes HDDA, a hotel ownership company out of Nashville that specializes in turnaround projects. The St. Joseph hotel would fit that definition, but there’s always a catch.
The city will not write a check for the entire $21 million project. That remains the responsibility of what’s known as HDDA St. Joseph.
The City Council will, however, consider three main incentives for the hotel project. Chapter 100 bonds, normally used on big industrial projects, will allow the hotel ownership to receive an abatement on a portion of new taxes coming from the property. This has proven to be an effective development tool, but the council will have to ask if it’s appropriate for a hotel remodel as opposed to an expansion at a large employer like Boehringer Ingelheim or Tyson Foods.
There is precedent. The council previously approved Chapter 100 financing on the American Electric Lofts, which brought high-end, market-rate apartments Downtown.
Creation of a 1.5-cent Community Improvement District is less controversial. This is just a tax levied on purchases in the hotel itself, with revenue going toward development costs. A similar tax was used with the previous Downtown hotel redevelopment, with the money paying the cost of infrastructure needed to let trains roll through without sounding their horns.
The council also has to consider diverting $1.5 million in tourism tax revenue for the redevelopment. Public funding for private development may not be what voters had in mind when they approved the hotel-motel tax, but the City Tourism Commission already authorized the use of tax funds for the hotel project.
Whether their assent was enthusiastic or grudging, they probably came to understand that this project marks the best opportunity to save the Downtown hotel from oblivion. Approval isn’t needed for HDDA. It’s needed for the future of Downtown.
