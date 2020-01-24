Maybe Brian Myers has an ax to grind. Maybe Beau Musser stirs up trouble wherever he goes. Perhaps Bruce Woody is the best, final authority on the $178 million city budget.

If members of the St. Joseph City Council can agree with all those statements, without qualification or reservation, then it’s time to dismiss all 48 bullet items in the Musser memo and get on with life at City Hall.

Something tells us it’s not that simple.

Woody, the city manager, did address each claim in the Musser memo — from allegations of uneven sewer billing to questions about the true state of various city funds — at a marathon public meeting Wednesday night.

He called some of Musser’s claims “a small amount of truth leading to untrue conclusions.” He acknowledged deficit spending, which should have made some council members uncomfortable. They were the ones who overruled Woody two years ago on public safety raises.

Musser, the assistant director of administrative services, refused to back down and responded ominously that the city budget is in worse shape than anyone in the administration is willing to acknowledge publicly. “Your budget has been misrepresented,” he told council members.

Myers already has sponsored a resolution on Monday’s council agenda to formally ask for a state audit. In some respects, Myers is to the city budget what Sen. Josh Hawley is to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. He made his views known early in the process, before a full airing of the evidence.

We’re more interested in the middle-of-the-road council members — the Lisa Murkowskis, if you will — who are inclined to believe Woody but feel city staff has engaged in years of obfuscation about important budget details. Many of the issues Musser raises today — especially questions surrounding long-term pension liabilities — have sunk the finances of other cities and become especially problematic in the event of an economic downturn.

The cost of an audit, if the state agrees to do one, is a legitimate concern for those on the council. There’s risk, especially if the state came back with a big bill and ticky-tack findings. But remember that the city has never shied from paying for outside professional services before — for engineering, rate studies, you name it. We’re supposed to believe that they’re now self-sufficient on this one?

Council members are caught in an impossible position, floundering between Woody’s assurances and the storm caused by the Musser memo. Ultimately, they have an obligation to voters if they catch a whiff of something amiss in the way taxpayer money is being managed.

Our suggestion: Grab an audit lifeline as fast as you can.