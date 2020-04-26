A government study confirms what many of us already suspect. In the effort to combat the coronavirus, orders to shelter in place and close nonessential businesses have a disproportionate effect on low-income workers.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics examined the impact of shutdown orders on different business sectors. To anyone who’s driven by the St. Jo Frontier Casino or the East Hills Shopping Center, it’s no surprise to see which industries absorb the biggest blow: restaurants and bars, travel and transportation, entertainment, personal services (like dentists and barbers), retail and “sensitive” manufacturing.

These industries, which the BLS calls “exposed sectors,” make up about 20% of the workforce but draw only 12% of total income in the United States.

That means they’re on the lower end of the wage scale, a phenomenon that’s worse if you take away manufacturing. Broadly speaking, these are the workers who are more likely to live paycheck-to-paycheck without a significant savings cushion.

“On average, workers in the most highly exposed sectors earn less than workers employed elsewhere,” the BLS found in its report.

The biggest hit comes for workers at restaurants and bars, where the share of total wages and employment fell from 8% nationally to just under 3% in the wake of the pandemic, according to the BLS report. The biggest pool of at-risk workers is found in four states — Florida, Nevada, Hawaii and South Carolina — with economies that rely heavily on tourism.

In Hawaii and Nevada, more than 30% of workers were in the exposed category. The figure is only 20% in Missouri, but the impact on tourism is something that shouldn’t be taken lightly in St. Joseph, especially for hotels and museums that rely on increased traffic during the summer months.

Granted, an economic study is only part of the equation when deciding how to respond to a highly contagious virus. St. Joseph has so far escaped a surge of COVID-19 patients, although an outbreak at Triumph Foods, a company that employs 2,900 people, bears close watching.

But with many of us throwing around the phrase “getting back to work,” it’s worth considering who we’re really talking about, these workers who are so easily referred to as nonessential. Is is CEOs, managers, skilled technicians or financial planners who are feeling the pinch?

No, most likely it’s hairdressers, waitresses, cooks, hotel maids and dental technicians. For their sake, and the economic well-being of the community, it’s time for the City Council to consider releasing restrictions on non-essential businesses after the governor’s statewide order expires in the first week of May.