St. Joseph residents probably want their city government to act more like a business, which suggests efficiency and customer-focused judgment.

Unfortunately, this also means something else: adding surcharges and extra fees to help cover costs.

The St. Joseph City Council adopted a measure that allows an extra surcharge anytime someone uses a credit card for city services ranging from landfill drop-offs to arena concessions to permits for new decks and swimming pools. These are sometimes called “convenience fees,” a very polite way of saying the cost is going to be passed on to someone else, in this case, the end user.

That’s credit card company to city government to general public, if you’re keeping score at home. Maybe it’s the term “convenience fee” that rankles you, more than the amount.

You can see the rationale from a budgeting standpoint. As sales tax revenue craters, city budget officials must have seen $101,000 in annual credit card fees as an opportunity, or at least a way to stem the bleeding. Those are the costs the city absorbs in a given year.

But you have to wonder if it’s worth the public outcry, especially if the city has revenue issues to present to voters in future elections.

Mayor Bill McMurray seemed almost sheepish about the authorization to collect fees. He knows that the city’s revenue is down because people aren’t shopping and jobs are disappearing after weeks of coronavirus restrictions. In March, more than 1,900 Buchanan County residents filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits.

This is why McMurray and others on the council should continue to refrain from tacking fees to sewer bills, which are already high enough and already qualify as a need instead of a want.

Beyond that, the council needs to tread carefully. From a budget standpoint, the city has reason to transfer credit card fees, but only if the other option is limiting services. These new fees only work if the city is completely transparent about the added costs and the options for the fee-paying public. This means being upfront about the various charges or non-charges for credit cards, debit cards and other forms of payment.

On top of that, the council shouldn’t pass enabling legislation and then wash their hands of it. We probably don’t need yet another blue ribbon commission — this one looking at credit card fees — but the council should take an active role in either determining which services require fees, giving approval to the fee structure or monitoring how those charges are collected and whether the revenue is put to good use.

This is like having to pay for a bag of peanuts on an airplane. How much jet fuel do you get from a peanut?