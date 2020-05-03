Since the first shelter-in-place order, St. Joseph residents might have felt they were living in their own personal version of the movie “Groundhog Day.”

Every day was the same, one after the other.

A change of routine begins today as we emerge from six weeks of hunkering down at home, with quick grocery store runs to break up the monotony. And those were the lucky ones, not the 1,958 Buchanan County citizens who filed initial claims for unemployment in March, as economic activity came to a halt.

The St. Joseph City Council voted last week to begin a phased reopening of businesses today. In our opinion, Mayor Bill McMurray and councilmembers Madison Davis, P.J. Kovac, Marty Novak and Gary Roach were correct to approve these tentative steps toward reopening, based on the sound advise of city, state and federal health authorities.

The council’s decision came amid public fatigue and growing alarm about consequences for household finances, business viability and public services. But it’s also clear that deep divisions have emerged on the national level over whether to continue with restrictions or get back to some kind of business as usual.

The council and the citizens of St. Joseph deserve credit for an ability to debate the issue without the histrionics seen in places like Michigan, where armed protesters stormed the state capitol. There was no talk of tyranny or putting profit over lives — the two extreme views — but a sober discussion of the merits of a tentative reopening on May 4 as opposed to May 11, May 15 or some other date.

Those are differences of opinion, a matter for public debate, not reason for shouting. Regardless of the date, the reopening will occur as it should: slowly, in an atmosphere of extreme caution, as health officials weigh the impact and monitor a resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases.

In St. Joseph, a reopening occurs as positive cases surge at Triumph Foods, the city’s second-largest employer. Some would view this as a reason to continue with restrictions, but we would note that Triumph’s own LinkedIn page has referenced transportation services for employees who live in North Kansas City and Leavenworth, Kansas. It remains to be seen how many of these positive cases impact health services in St. Joseph.

The bigger question is how many St. Joseph residents are ready to return to a regular routine of traveling, shopping or gathering in public places. A Harris Poll finds that 36% of Americans say they won’t feel safe for several more months and 84% worry that lifting restrictions too soon will lead to a surge of new cases.

This means that local and state governments can lift restrictions, but it will take some time for a skittish public to return to business as usual.