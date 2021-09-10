Maybe this editorial should publish on Sept. 12.
We all know what happened 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001. Seeing the initial televised images of the World Trade Center, when the first tower was smoking but still standing, it was possible to envision some sort of local tragedy involving a small plane or helicopter. It was, at least for a moment, difficult to process the enormity of what was happening. We know better now.
What came next, on Sept. 12, might be forgotten on this weekend dedicated to remembering the terrorist attacks that claimed 3,000 victims on U.S. soil. There existed, at least for a short while, a unity of purpose. Americans supported a robust response against those who carried out and supported this act of terror. President George W. Bush’s approval rating soared above 90%. New airport security hassles were accepted as a necessary evil. People lined up to give blood, a well-meaning gesture that did little for those who perished in the attacks. Hopefully, someone was able to use it.
Much has changed since that late summer morning in 2001, when smoke filled the clear blue sky in Manhattan, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania. We’re not just talking about the Taliban’s return to power weeks ago, an event that proved shocking and sparked deep contemplation on how this all started and where we are today.
A certain revisionist thinking has made the rounds since the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan. Some would say that none of this was worth it, that the U.S. should have hunkered down within its borders after the attacks on 9/11. Where were these people on 9/12?
The fact is a major terrorist attack has not been committed in the United States since 2001, a detail that has to count for something. People can board planes and attend public gatherings with confidence. It would be tempting to retreat into our corner of the world — on this some elements of the left and right find a rare point of agreement — but 9/11 gave Americans a jarring reminder of how the world will kick the ostrich that has its head in the sand. Sometimes, isolation is not so splendid.
But the biggest question, 20 years later, isn’t one of geopolitics or homeland security. It requires a more inward look. Those days and months after 9/11 brought a sense of a diverse nation rowing in the same direction. Maybe it helped that there was, as yet, no Facebook with its swamp of conspiracy theories and finger-pointing.
We would hate to have to do it again. Let’s hope it never happens. But if terrorists or another country did strike, could we pull together against a common foe? If you have to ask the question, that’s the scary thing.
