Brick-and-mortar retailers might have found some encouraging signs on the traditional kickoff to the holiday shopping season.
On Black Friday, crowded parking lots served as a stark contrast to the more subdued 2020 shopping season, when the COVID-19 pandemic kept many customers at home. The omicron variant shows that the pandemic is still with us, but the COVID-19 vaccine, coupled with general weariness of lockdowns and restrictions, combine to make this season feel at least a little closer to 2019.
But the picture wasn’t all rosy.
The National Retail Federation expects an estimated 158.3 million people to shop in stores and online from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, up from 156.6 million last year. That number is still below the 165.3 million in pre-pandemic 2019.
On a national level, early indicators showed that traffic at retail stores dropped 28.3% on Black Friday compared with 2019 levels, according to data from Sensormatic Solutions. In-store traffic was up 47.5% from 2020.
All this means December might be less of a make-or-break period than usual for traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, including those in St. Joseph.
The National Retail Federation noted that consumers started their holiday shopping earlier in previous years, but recent concerns about supply-chain snags and product shortages will only enhance that trend in 2021. Then there’s inflation, which serves to light a fire under consumers to spend now before things are even more expensive later.
Much is at stake. It’s clear that the fourth quarter is critical to the viability and success of the retail sector that makes up about 10% of St. Joseph’s workforce, according to census data from 2015 to 2019. That’s more than construction and finance but not as much as education, health care and manufacturing.
This is one reason why the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce again is offering its Shop St. Joseph Holiday Program to incentivize making purchases at local stores. Every little bit helps.
Perhaps brick-and-mortar stores could find some optimism from the studies that showed a year-to-year drop-off in online shopping on Black Friday. The data from Sensormatic Solutions showed that online sales fell slightly to $8.9 billion on Black Friday, the first time that has happened in the e-commerce era.
It’s possible that supply-chain issues could benefit brick-and-mortar stores, especially deeper into December. These physical stores at least offer the comfort of walking out with a particular item, rather than forcing the buyer to wonder when it will make it off the cargo ship while watching the phone for tracking updates.
