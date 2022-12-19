It’s hard to tell how the economy is performing at the local, state and national level. Like just about anything these days, it’s easy to cherry-pick the data that best conforms to a certain preconceived viewpoint.
In fact, the indicators in 2022 were mixed. Inflation surged to a 40-year high, led by the rise in fuel costs that all of us notice nearly every week at the gas station. By the end of the year, rising interest rates were threatening the housing industry and causing concern for Americans with large amounts of consumer credit.
But in terms of employment and investment, the numbers remain not only strong but historically strong in some cases. So it’s possible to head into 2023 with either a glass-half-full or a glass-half-empty outlook. Neither position would be completely out of line.
Two recent reports from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shed additional light on the economy in St. Joseph. In one case, the news was quite positive.
The BEA’s “Regional Price Parity” report found that the cost of all items in the St. Joseph metropolitan area was nearly 12% lower than the national average in 2021. Known as the RPP, this index came in at 88.9 for all items in St. Joseph, meaning that price levels are roughly 11% lower than the national average.
In St. Joseph, housing is a big bargain with an RPP index of 60.9 or nearly 40% below the national average. With utilities, the numbers weren’t quite so good (which would come as little surprise) but St. Joseph was still below the national average at 95.2.
This shows that, even as prices continue to rise nationwide, the cost of living remains competitive in St. Joseph. It’s something that should be highlighted more in the marketing of the city.
With gross domestic product, which measures the total value of goods and services produced in St. Joseph, the numbers were favorable but didn’t put our metro area in quite as much of a good light compared to other parts of the country.
According to a BEA report, St. Joseph’s GDP grew 2% in 2021 to $6.7 billion. That ranks 310th out of 384 metropolitan areas and also trails the percentage growth rate of 6.2% nationwide.
On the plus side, St. Joseph reported a turnaround from a 2.5% drop in GDP the previous year, mainly due to the pandemic-related drag on the economy that was experienced nationwide.
This shows that St. Joseph is turning the corner after the pandemic with growth that is solid but not spectacular. It also shows that dollars go a little farther in this city due to the low-cost-of-living.
Both numbers should be viewed as good building blocks going into 2023.
