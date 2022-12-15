St. Joseph will dodge the bullet with a winter storm that’s expected to dump a foot or more of snow in the Great Plains and Great Lakes areas.
Sorry, kids. There will be no blizzard in Northwest Missouri this time, but school is almost out for the semester anyway.
But when this much snow falls to the north, the remnants will come to our area in the form of spring runoff into the Missouri River basin. The problem of late has been too little water, but that can change quickly. Eventually, the water, when it needs somewhere to go, will roar downstream and flood fields, highways and towns.
In recent years, heavy flooding on the Missouri River caused widespread devastation and led to civil litigation from landowners and farmers who wanted compensation from the federal government. The lawsuits claimed that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers prioritized habitat restoration over flood control, leading to heavy losses for those who make their living in the shadow of the river.
The lawsuits received a favorable ruling, but the bigger issue is future river management. Those who would like to see improved flood control have to question why Congress doesn’t step in and demand that the Corps of Engineers make flood control a greater priority.
In recent years, there’s been little definitive action on the national level. Some of this inaction might be due to environmentalists who think the river shouldn’t be tamed. There’s also a sense that national lawmakers don’t want to mess with what they see as an issue for flyover country.
But there was some encouraging news, finally, in the 2022 version of the Water Resources Development Act that passed in the House of Representatives. This bipartisan measure, which Tarkio Rep. Sam Graves helped introduce, serves to govern much of what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does in managing the nation’s rivers and other water resources.
This year’s bill elevates the importance of flood control and navigation while limiting the negative impact of environmental projects that come at the expense of local communities and levee districts. Some of the details include an increase in the resources available to levee districts to complete inspections on time, limits on the construction of experimental structures on the Missouri River and a requirement that those structures don’t negatively impact flood control or navigation.
Congress can’t stop Mother Nature but it can do its part to make sure that the Corps lives up to the ideals of its own castle insignia, which is supposed to represent the offensive and defensive responsibilities of engineering. It’s time for lawmakers to push them in that direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.