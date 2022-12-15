This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


170911_flood_file

FILE — The Missouri River has caused several floods in St. Joseph over the past few decades, including the 2011 flood that inundated the casino.

 File photo | News-Press Now

St. Joseph will dodge the bullet with a winter storm that’s expected to dump a foot or more of snow in the Great Plains and Great Lakes areas.

Sorry, kids. There will be no blizzard in Northwest Missouri this time, but school is almost out for the semester anyway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.