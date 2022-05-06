The graduating students at Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western State universities have overcome tremendous obstacles to walk the aisle and receive their degrees.
Of course, their journey through college is not an ending. It is the beginning of new challenges and adventures.
Some have been “on loan” to our communities. They have traveled far from home and have spent several years in our community preparing to return home to be near family or friends. It is certainly common for local students to look for “greener pastures” elsewhere. Many will use the education they receive to cast a wider net and seek to establish a new home outside of our area.
Other students will find that Northwest Missouri is where they belong. A job in this community that could lead to a career and a lifetime of service to the area may be on the horizon.
To each his or her own. We wish them all the best, but we also admit to a more selfish wish that more than a few of these graduates will stick around in St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri. Doing this will connect more people to our area, inviting growth and long-term involvement from new voices.
We need their knowledge, their ideas and their potential. This is because growing cities tend to have a large number of college-educated young adults that fuel a dynamic economy. But in St. Joseph, only about 21% of the population has a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to 33% nationwide.
St. Joseph needs to do what it can to attract more college graduates. Doing all we can to continue our work on infrastructure and fostering a welcoming environment will help attract and keep these students.
Making sure we are not treating our students like they are just “passing through” may develop in them a sense of community that will allow them to connect in the long run. By the way, even if they are just passing through, valuing their contributions while they are here can create a positive impression that can pay dividends later on. Most people move several times in their lifetime, and many end up “back home.”
So, let’s do all we can to create a sense of “home” for these students, so that upon graduation, we may well become a permanent residence for some of them and for the wonderful gifts they can contribute to the community. It’s good for us and, hopefully, good for them.
