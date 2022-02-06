In January of 2008, Lowell Kruse announced his intent to retire as president and chief executive officer of what was then Heartland Health.
Kruse, who had been in that position for 25 years, gave plenty of advance notice. Heartland’s board spent much of 2008 surveying its employees and community members about what they wanted from the next CEO. It wasn’t even until the end of the year that the board hired a search firm that specializes in health care executives.
Why rush? Kruse’s contract wasn’t even up until 2010.
Dr. Mark Laney took over as CEO in August of 2009, a year and a half after his predecessor had said he would step down. Whether or not you like Heartland/Mosaic or Kruse/Laney is not the point. Looking back, the whole process was orderly, methodical and reassuring.
More than 12 years later, some reassurance is needed. Laney’s exit as CEO of Mosaic Life Care was not nearly as orderly or methodical. Abrupt and perplexing would be a better description.
There was little in the way of an explanation. There was no press conference and no interviews. Board members stuck to a boilerplate statement. It is, by the way, easier to learn who is on the Burisma board than it is to find the names of community members appointed to oversee Mosaic Life Care.
All we have is a five-sentence press release. And oh, by the way, the chief operating officer is going, too.
Laney is entitled to a certain degree of privacy and distance. People leave jobs for a number of reasons. His business is his business.
But Mosaic Life Care is not any business. It is a $756 million operation, the largest employer in St. Joseph and the biggest health care provider between Kansas City and Omaha. Based on 2019 data, Mosaic’s St. Joseph medical center provided $38 million in charity care and $46 million in uncompensated care. In the fiscal year ending last June, Mosaic hospitals conducted 10,777 surgeries, saw 56,823 people in emergency rooms and brought 1,649 babies into the world.
There’s a lot at stake here, even without the impact of the coronavirus, which has proved challenging both for providers and for hospital finances. Mosaic acknowledges, in its 2021 consolidated financial report on file with the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, that it experienced a significant reduction of revenues and received $35 million in provider relief funds through the CARES Act.
It seems like a less-than-ideal time for a management shakeup. Either Laney really wanted out or Mosaic really wanted him gone.
Regardless, the way this was handled would not be a confidence builder in the best of times, which these are not.
Those who rely on Mosaic as a health provider, an employer and an anchor of community support deserve more in the way of answers.
