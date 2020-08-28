College students can take courses in business, languages, psychology, sciences or a host of other academic disciplines.

There is no class for personal responsibility. That’s one you have to bring with you, like the mini refrigerator in your dorm room.

In some college settings, the return of students created some jarring optics for health officials and university leaders who desperately hope to keep a lid on coronavirus outbreaks.

At the University of Kansas, two fraternities were hit with a 14-day public health ban after videos showed large groups gathered without masks or social distancing.

Ohio State University suspended more than 200 students for violations of the school’s coronavirus safety measures. In Alabama, bars were packed as students returned to classes in Tuscaloosa. More than 500 positive cases later, bars were closed and university officials talked gloomily of a return to online learning.

Closer to home, sorority members apologized after images on social media appeared to show a blasé attitude about masks and social distancing at Missouri Western State University. The number of active coronavirus cases reached 204 in Nodaway County, including 75 associated with Northwest Missouri State.

In fact, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports that Nodaway County has the state’s second-highest seven-day increase in COVID-19 cases, at 45%. This is a more accurate measure of the coronavirus than total cases since March. Buchanan County shows a seven-day increase of 4%.

Can a return to college work? The enemy isn’t the students, the majority of whom act responsibly, but an invisible virus. But a sense of shared responsibility, even a willingness to endure small inconveniences like wearing a mask or not attending a party, will become necessary in order to attain an in-person education on campus.

We believe, after some initial stumbles, students will be able to make the sacrifices that are necessary for an extended return to in-person learning. Their motives are not just altruistic; students realize that they are the biggest losers if a college or university is forced to close for an extended period.

These students will be the first to chafe at the idea of paying an in-person rate for online classes or having to fork over student fees for campus services that are no longer needed or available.

Those are legitimate complaints, ones that possibly require colleges to take steps to reduce the financial impact on students. But it shouldn’t come to that, at least not before the calendar even turns to September.

Whether for selfish reasons or a sense of community, students should do more to try to keep the coronavirus under control. Maybe they can party again in 2021.